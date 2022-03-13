So, here they are: our first new Apple products of the year. At this week's media event, the Cupertino company unveiled an array of new devices including a spec-bumped iPhone SE, a moderately upgraded iPad Air, and an all-new Mac line. In the company's recent history, March isn't usually the time when Apple makes blockbuster announcements (those are saved for the fall) but there haven't been many Apple events that whizzed by without anything piquing my interest. However, Apple's 'Peek Performance' event had relatively little for most folks to get excited about. Apple TV+ at-bat

In an hour-long event, there's not too much time for fluff so Apple spared little energy on pleasantries and dived straight into a sizzle reel of upcoming Apple TV+ content to open up its event. I've been closely tracking all of the releases for our complete list of Apple TV+ shows and movies for months now and the batch shown off included some of the most exciting titles yet. There's never been a better time to use your Apple TV+ free trial, really. That wasn't all, though, as Tim Cook announced that Friday Night Baseball is coming to Apple TV+. It will even be available "for a limited time, without the need for a subscription," according to the press release that followed the event. We'll soon find out more details on that. Being British, I'm not particularly interested in baseball but Friday Night Baseball is going to be made available over here so I will certainly check it out. This announcement is probably a big deal for those that are into the sport, but it will pass by those that aren't. Green with envy, but not for the iPhone SE

Next up was an update for iPhone 13 in the form of a new color for both the regular and Pro models. We've now seen green iPhone 13 unboxings and, frankly, I'm very jealous. As our own Christine Romero-Chan pointed out, it's annoying for early adopters that we can't have all iPhone colors on day one as we're never going to get buy an iPhone mid-cycle. Apple has surely crunched the numbers and knows that a new iPhone color in the spring juices sales (see purple iPhone 12), but it's especially frustrating that the iPhone 13 Pro got a new hue this spring as I would totally have opted for that green model last fall. One phone debuted that I was not at all jealous of was the updated 2022 iPhone SE. This third-gen version of Apple's affordable phone offers a few spec bumps to bring it up to modern standards, like the speedy A15 Bionic chip and 5G support, but the design is still straight out of 2014. I know it's not aimed at me, and I know it's a solid upgrade for those still holding onto an older phone, but it's not a device worth getting excited about. iPad Air 5 is okay, I guess