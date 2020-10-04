Welcome back to another Editor's Desk, with yours truly. Congratulations all, we made it to October, somehow...but it's time to get spooky! And to continue with the theme of all things weird this year, Apple is holding an iPhone 12 event sometime this month, so let's enjoy this calm before the storm while it lasts. We don't have the exact date yet, but we do know that the iPhone 12 event is for sure happening this month. And boy, the rumors continue to be in full swing. Contrary to previous reports, it appears that the iPhone 12 may come in a 64GB capacity after all, which I honestly think is a shame, but then again, I'm not the average user.

I have hundreds of apps on my iPhone 11 Pro, thousands of photos and videos (over 20K at this point), and I have some local music stored on my device as well. I have 256GB right now with my iPhone, and I'm creeping up on that capacity limit. I suppose I could delete things, but what if I really need those apps at some point? Of course, some of my colleagues disagree and think that 64GB is enough, so it's all about different strokes for different folks. I just think with improvements being made to the camera every year (4K videos do take up a nice chunk of space), a little bump in storage space is not a lot to ask for, is it? Though the 64GB size may just be for the non Pro-models, which makes more sense. I'm really excited for the iPhone 12, no doubt. And while I'm a big Apple fan, this little bit about pre-ordering a commemorative "Apple 1" version of an iPhone 12 is just...bizarre. First off, it's $10,000 — that's like 10x the amount of buying a regular one Pro iPhone at retail, and second, that design is...not good. Third, you're going to pay all that money, and it's may not even come with EarPods! I don't understand why anyone would want to spend that kind of money for something that just doesn't look good, but hey, I suppose that's what you do when you have too much money, right? I wouldn't know.