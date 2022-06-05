After weeks of rumors, leaks, and hot takes from every Apple-centric publication — including iMore — we finally have only one more sleep until we get to see the WWDC 2022 keynote. Apple events are always exciting, but WWDC always holds a special place in my heart.
Apple's fall event(s) often get the most attention because new hardware tends to look good in a headline, and it's something more tangible than software. However, the software is what makes Apple devices, well, Apple devices. That's why WWDC is so exciting, and luckily for us, the rumor mill has made the lead-up to the big event as exciting as possible.
iPadOS 16 might finally give us the multitasking features we want
When it comes to iPadOS, improved multitasking features are one of the most important updates we want to see implemented.
We've said it before here on iMore, but with iPadOS 16, we'd love to see Apple overhaul multitasking with more ways to display multiple apps on-screen at once. And, just this week, a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman seems to suggest that iPadOS 16 will do just that!
The report claims better multitasking features will be featured in iPadOS 16 that will make it easier to switch between apps and know what apps are currently open, which is great. However, the real star of the rumor was this:
It also will let users resize app windows and offer new ways for users to handle multiple apps at once.
Sounds a lot like perhaps some sort of window resizing, maybe akin to something you would see on a Mac? While I'm firmly in the camp of wanting macOS and iPadOS to remain separate, it's interesting to hear that iPadOS 16 might finally push the iPad to be more laptop-like and less like an iPhone.
iOS 16 Lock screen might become more personal
Another piece written by Gurman suggests that the iOS 16 update will bring a refreshed Lock Screen to existing iPhones, including the current iPhone 13 lineup. Gurman believes that "major enhancements" are coming, "including wallpapers with widget-like capabilities." Along with the rumors we've heard surrounding the chances of the iPhone 14 having an always-on display, this could make the Lock Screen on your iPhone much more personalized.
As it currently stands, you can access widgets from the Lock Screen by swiping right, but this suggests that it may be possible for those widgets to appear directly on the Lock Screen itself.
We're not sure exactly what that would look like — not to mention how notifications would factor into the interface — but I will welcome any new customization options Apple chooses to give us.
Keeping my big expectations in check
I have to admit, I'm super excited to see what Apple will show us at WWDC this year. It seems to be shaping up with significant updates across the board for all devices, which is fantastic to hear.
However, I will attempt my best to keep my expectations in check as I know the best way to avoid being let down.
Have fun and talk to you after the big event!
- Luke
