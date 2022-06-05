After weeks of rumors, leaks, and hot takes from every Apple-centric publication — including iMore — we finally have only one more sleep until we get to see the WWDC 2022 keynote. Apple events are always exciting, but WWDC always holds a special place in my heart. Apple's fall event(s) often get the most attention because new hardware tends to look good in a headline, and it's something more tangible than software. However, the software is what makes Apple devices, well, Apple devices. That's why WWDC is so exciting, and luckily for us, the rumor mill has made the lead-up to the big event as exciting as possible. iPadOS 16 might finally give us the multitasking features we want

When it comes to iPadOS, improved multitasking features are one of the most important updates we want to see implemented. We've said it before here on iMore, but with iPadOS 16, we'd love to see Apple overhaul multitasking with more ways to display multiple apps on-screen at once. And, just this week, a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman seems to suggest that iPadOS 16 will do just that! The report claims better multitasking features will be featured in iPadOS 16 that will make it easier to switch between apps and know what apps are currently open, which is great. However, the real star of the rumor was this: It also will let users resize app windows and offer new ways for users to handle multiple apps at once. Sounds a lot like perhaps some sort of window resizing, maybe akin to something you would see on a Mac? While I'm firmly in the camp of wanting macOS and iPadOS to remain separate, it's interesting to hear that iPadOS 16 might finally push the iPad to be more laptop-like and less like an iPhone. iOS 16 Lock screen might become more personal