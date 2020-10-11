Welcome to the weekend before both Prime Day and Apple Event, folks. This is going to be a crazy week, so let's get down to it.
I'm as hyped as ever for the new iPhone 12 lineup. This year, it looks like we are getting four different iPhone 12 models: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The mini will be the smallest of the bunch, coming in at 5.4-inches, but with a bezel-less screen. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will be 6.1-inches, and the 12 Pro Max is going to be gargantuan at 6.7-inches. However, some reports are stating that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in November, instead of October like the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. This news is a little disappointing, to say the least, but this entire year has been far from normal. It reminds me of the staggered Jet Black iPhone 7 release from a few years ago. Anyways, I will probably be picking up an iPhone 12 Pro for myself, but I'm a little annoyed that the screen will be a tiny bit bigger than my current iPhone 11 Pro — I have small hands and it's already hard enough to use this single-handedly.
While we're on the topic of the iPhone 12 event, there are a few things I would like to see in the iPhone 12, especially with that new camera. There are other things we would like to see at the event, such as the Apple Silicon Mac, HomePod mini, AirPods Studio, and AirTags, but a few of those may not be happening at this event. Still, there will be plenty for us to see and get hyped over, so keep those hopes high.
This year, Amazon's Prime Day is also happening on the same day as the Apple Event. Yes, it's going to be crazy. If you are looking for some great Prime Day Deals, then I would recommend snatching them up right away! It's unlikely that you're going to find a better price on Black Friday, which is just a few weeks away. Might as well get your holiday shopping down now, rather than wait for November, right? And if you don't want to miss out on any Prime Day Apple Deals, we've rounded them all up for you! While you may not get as much off a brand new Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE, you could get a new iPad for cheap, or even a MacBook. I'll be checking those Prime Day deals to help you guys get some fantastic new tech gear, but I could also get my Christmas shopping done too.
And I still can't get over how good iOS 14 is — it's my favorite release of iOS so far, as it's completely changed how I use my iPhone. Don't forget to check out my comprehensive deep dive into iOS 14 in my review.
Anyways, that's a wrap folks. Can't wait to pre-order my iPhone 12 Pro!
-Christine Romero-Chan
