Welcome to the weekend before both Prime Day and Apple Event, folks. This is going to be a crazy week, so let's get down to it.

I'm as hyped as ever for the new iPhone 12 lineup. This year, it looks like we are getting four different iPhone 12 models: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The mini will be the smallest of the bunch, coming in at 5.4-inches, but with a bezel-less screen. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will be 6.1-inches, and the 12 Pro Max is going to be gargantuan at 6.7-inches. However, some reports are stating that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in November, instead of October like the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. This news is a little disappointing, to say the least, but this entire year has been far from normal. It reminds me of the staggered Jet Black iPhone 7 release from a few years ago. Anyways, I will probably be picking up an iPhone 12 Pro for myself, but I'm a little annoyed that the screen will be a tiny bit bigger than my current iPhone 11 Pro — I have small hands and it's already hard enough to use this single-handedly.