We made it through another week, folks, though I'm unsure of what this coming week will bring, if I'm being honest. But let's dive in to some topics that don't bring about existential dread...
It's been more than an entire week since the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro released, and I must say that I am still absolutely loving my iPhone 12 Pro. Honestly, I'm seriously still in love with that Pacific Blue color, which I wasn't expecting since I loved the Midnight Green so much, and blue isn't one of my top favorite colors. I can be clumsy sometimes and accidents happen, so I don't trust myself to use my iPhone 12 Pro case-less, so of course I threw it into a case (we have so many great recommendations). Still, I just love that Pacific Blue around the camera lenses peeking out, so there's that.
I usually like to take my new iPhone out to Disneyland for camera tests, but right now that's not possible since the parks are closed. Honestly, I haven't used the cameras much since I don't really leave the house these days, but I am looking forward to Apple's ProRAW format coming out later this year. I've always had an interest in photography, but never liked the idea of having to carry around a bulky DSLR (plus they're expensive), so my iPhone has always been my camera. And while it was entirely possible to shoot in RAW on iPhone with third-party apps, I find myself using replacement camera apps less and less these days (easier to access Camera from the Lock Screen). Having the option of shooting in ProRAW natively in the built-in Camera, without having to download another app to do so, is something I've been waiting years for. Apple didn't give us a release date for ProRAW, but I can't wait to try it out once it's available on the iPhone 12 Pro models (sorry mini and 12 users). In the meantime, I suppose Dolby Vision recording can hold us off until ProRAW.
As we know by now, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have smaller battery sizes than its predecessors. On the first two days, I noticed that my iPhone 12 Pro battery didn't seem to last as long as my iPhone 11 Pro did, but after a few days, I stopped noticing (it may be because I am not leaving the house anyways). My iPhone 12 Pro can last through the entire day, from the moment I wake up to bedtime. It may just have a little less battery by the time I plug it in, but thankfully I have automations set up in Shortcuts to help me manage my battery life.
While we're still on the subject of iPhones, the popular Apple leaker Jon Prosser tweeted about the possibility of a 1TB iPhone storage option in the future. The tweet appears to be vague, as it just says "hope ya'll are ready for 1TB iphones." I honestly find it unlikely that Apple would just add a new storage capacity after the iPhone 12 series has launched, so maybe this is an iPhone 13 thing. But hey, who knows anymore, right? Either way, I would like having that much space on an iPhone, definitely, but I'd imagine that the price tag would be steep.
Since we are now in November (2020 is almost over, folks), it looks like we should prepare for another Apple event later this month. With this November event, Apple is expected to reveal its first Macs with Apple Silicon, and I'm excited. I'm going to be in the market for a desktop soon, so I would love to pick up an iMac with Apple Silicon, though it feels like MacBooks are more likely to get Apple Silicon first. I hope that we also get to see AirTags and AirPods Studio at this event too.
In other news, I'm ecstatic for the return of The Mandalorian on Disney+! I just watched the new episode (I was getting some Monster Hunter vibes, honestly), but already can't wait for next week's chapter. I have my The Child dolls ready, and I love my new The Mandalorian iPhone 12 Pro case from OtterBox (exclusively at Verizon). I mean, at least something good came out of 2020 I guess.
Anyways, until next week!
-Christine Romero-Chan
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
