We made it through another week, folks, though I'm unsure of what this coming week will bring, if I'm being honest. But let's dive in to some topics that don't bring about existential dread...

It's been more than an entire week since the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro released, and I must say that I am still absolutely loving my iPhone 12 Pro. Honestly, I'm seriously still in love with that Pacific Blue color, which I wasn't expecting since I loved the Midnight Green so much, and blue isn't one of my top favorite colors. I can be clumsy sometimes and accidents happen, so I don't trust myself to use my iPhone 12 Pro case-less, so of course I threw it into a case (we have so many great recommendations). Still, I just love that Pacific Blue around the camera lenses peeking out, so there's that.

I usually like to take my new iPhone out to Disneyland for camera tests, but right now that's not possible since the parks are closed. Honestly, I haven't used the cameras much since I don't really leave the house these days, but I am looking forward to Apple's ProRAW format coming out later this year. I've always had an interest in photography, but never liked the idea of having to carry around a bulky DSLR (plus they're expensive), so my iPhone has always been my camera. And while it was entirely possible to shoot in RAW on iPhone with third-party apps, I find myself using replacement camera apps less and less these days (easier to access Camera from the Lock Screen). Having the option of shooting in ProRAW natively in the built-in Camera, without having to download another app to do so, is something I've been waiting years for. Apple didn't give us a release date for ProRAW, but I can't wait to try it out once it's available on the iPhone 12 Pro models (sorry mini and 12 users). In the meantime, I suppose Dolby Vision recording can hold us off until ProRAW.