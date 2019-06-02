Good morning friends. This is the first in what will be a weekly letter from Rene and Lory to you, our favorite readers (you know who you are). We've grown a lot over the past few years, and done our very best to put the "more in iMore" — more games, more products, more of everything that makes us the wonderful, multi-dimensional beings that we are. You know, how we live our best lives, with Apple and beyond Apple. But you, our magnificent iMore community, are what makes this all possible. And we just don't tell you that enough. So, we're bringing back our "front page", our "editors' desk" so you can hear all the latest about what we're doing and give us all the feedback about what you want us to do for you.

Now, on to Dub Dub!

Read our massive WWDC 2019 preview

Lory here.

Rene and I are headed to San Jose this week (by the time you read this, we might already be there) for Apple's annual developer conference (the Worldwide Developer Conference, or WWDC if you weren't sure). As always, we're excited (and a little worried) about what Apple will unveil this year.

Though I've been to the area surrounding WWDC for four years now, this is my first year being able to actually attend the keynote address, which takes place June 3 at 10AM PT / 1:00 PM ET. I'm overjoyed and humbled to be able to join the ranks of those media professionals that gather together to cheer (and sometimes judge) Apple's latest achievements. I'm also looking forward to sitting next to Rene, elbowing him in the ribs to get to work.

Rene's turn.

Ouch! Elbows, Lory!

I've been doing WWDC for a lot of years now but it never gets boring. Not only is it like Festivus in June, with all the new software presents unwrapped by Apple right on that big stage, but it's the only remaining time of the year that we can all get together and see the community live and in person. Including, every year, a lot of you.

This year we're looking forward to iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6 and maybe that new, module Mac Pro, and Pro Display they've been teasing for a couple years now.

We'll be covering all the big announcements for you right here, right on iMore, and on the VECTOR video channel but if you want all the behind-the-scenes action and shenanigans throughout the week, make sure you follow us on Twitter as well:

You can also get a direct feed to everything we're covering for WWDC by going to our dedicated hub at www.imore.com/wwdc.

Now, you can kinda, sorta tell when the people at Apple are up to something we you see the smiles hear the excitement in their voices and we're most definitely getting that vibe this year.

Last time they had a podcast studio, AR games area, fitness challenges, accessibility meetups, and a bunch of other cool stuff waiting for us. This year, there could be even more and bigger.

But what exactly?

Let us know everything you want to see — and everything you want to see from us in the comments!

Have a great week and see you from Dub Dub!

Lory & Rene