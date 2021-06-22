The Twelve South Curve is normally $59.99, but it's 32% off for Prime Day , knocking down that price to a cool $41.09. It's a great price for such a highly-rated MacBook stand.

If you're using a laptop, like a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, then you may just have it sitting flat on a desk. While this works, it's not the best way. For that, you should be elevating your laptop so that it's at eye-level and you're not hunching over. Having a good MacBook stand is optimal, and Twelve South's Curve is a fantastic choice, and it looks great to boot.

The Curve is a simple but sleek laptop stand that elevates your MacBook to the perfect viewing angle. It comes in a stealthy matte black color that looks great with any setup, and it gives you optimal air flow to keep your MacBook cool.

The Twelve South Curve is made from a single piece of bent aluminum, so it has a refined, modern look. No matter what kind of setup you're running, the Curve will be the perfect complement to it, especially with the stealth matte black color (it also comes in white, but that is slightly more).

On the bottom of the Curve stand are anti-slip silicone pads to prevent the stand from moving around on your desktop. The bent arms keep the laptop in place and also prevent scratches and scuffs on your MacBook.

In terms of ergonomics, the Curve will lift your MacBook six inches off of your desk. This should provide you with an optimal viewing angle to relieve neck and shoulder pain. The Curve can also turn your laptop experience into a desktop one once you pair your favorite keyboard and mouse with your MacBook, and it also works great for a dual-monitor setup.

While the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro don't really have the issue of overheating because they're so efficient, older MacBooks with Intel may still end up warmer than you'd like. The Curve helps alleviate overheating issues by having 70% of the base exposed, so you get optimal air flow and cooling. The Curve can support any laptops that are between 11-inches all the way up to 17-inches.

Twelve South is one of the smaller brands that makes Apple accessories, but they're very high-quality and always worth the price. The Curve is an excellent MacBook stand, and for this price, it's one of the best Prime Day MacBook deals we've seen. For more savings, don't miss out on the other deals we've found — time is running out!