If you’re an Apple enthusiast, you probably bring your iPhone XS, Apple Watch, and AirPods everywhere you go. After a long day away from home, the first thing you probably do is connect your devices to the chargers by your nightstand, but unless you have a dedicated stand for all three of these, you’re dealing with a ton of cable clutter. You can clear your nightstand with this sleek, 3-in-1 charging station for $34.99.

The AirDock 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is a must if you value clean, minimal interior design. On the inside, the AirDock is packing efficient components, an advanced chipset, and a dual coil design to quick charge your devices safely without the risk of overheating. The wireless charging ensures that you won’t have to deal with unsightly cables every time you dock your devices. Best of all, the AirDock isn’t limited to Apple devices; it can charge any Qi-enabled device, so you can even charge devices such as Samsung phones and smartwatches.

If you bring your phone, smartwatch, and AirPods with you everywhere, why not invest in a sleek nightstand that charges all three of them at once? You can grab the AirDock 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for just $34.99, or 65% off.