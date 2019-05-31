If you own an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, the last thing you'll do each day is connect them to a charger. However, your nightstand is probably filled with cable clutter from these devices alone. You can keep your nightstand clutter-free with this $69.99 charging station.

The iPM 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is a sleek stand whose wireless charging can support the iPhone 8 and newer, Apple Watches 1 through 3, as well as a set of AirPods. It features a 10W controller chip that lets you fast charge your devices, and it can even charge your iPhone through cases 4mm thick. Best of all, the iPM charger isn’t Apple-exclusive, so you can charge smartwatches, headsets, and smartphones of all brands.

Cable clutter is annoying and unsightly; the iPM 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station will keep your nightstand clean and minimal by eliminating cable clutter, and you can grab one on sale for just $69.99, or 53% off.