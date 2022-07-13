Apple TV+ has scooped a whopping 52 Emmy Award nominations including 20 for its hit comedy Ted Lasso.

The company announced this week:

For the second consecutive year, Apple TV+ today broke records with 52 Emmy Award nominations across 13 titles, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special, Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Apple TV+ boosted its total number of Emmy Award nominations by more than 40 percent year over year in under three years since its global launch. The winners of the 74th Emmy Awards will be unveiled at a televised ceremony on September 12, 2022.

As noted, Ted Lasso was the big draw with 20 nominations including outstanding comedy and nods to lead actor Jason Sudeikis and a swathe of its supporting cast. Close behind was Severance with 14, with other mentions going to See, Foundation, The Morning Show, and more.

"We are immensely proud of the broad selection of Apple Original programming recognized by the Television Academy today," said Apple's head of Worldwide Video, Jamie Erlicht. Apple will for certain be delighted with its haul of Emmy nominations, not only because of the prospect of actually winning an award but also for the critical recognition its shows continue to receive. Apple was the first streaming platform to win an academy award, scooping an Oscar for Best Picture with its original film CODA.

Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Apple TV 4K (2021), currently down to just $109 on Amazon this Prime Day.