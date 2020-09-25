Apple Tv Tehran Key Art 16Source: Apple

Apple's brand new espionage thriller Tehran is now available to watch on Apple TV+.

Three brand new episodes of the series will debut Friday, with weekly episodes to follow after that. Apple announced the drama series back in August, from the press release:

Apple today revealed that "Tehran," the new espionage thriller from "Fauda" writer Moshe Zonder, will premiere globally Friday, September 25 on Apple TV+. The eight-episode series will premiere with the first three episodes, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

"Tehran" tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy. The series stars young Israeli actress Niv Sultan ("Flawless," "She Has It," "Temporarily Dead"), critically acclaimed actor Shaun Toub ("Homeland," "Crash"), international star Navid Negahban ("Homeland," "Legion," "Aladdin"), Shervin Alenabi ("Baghdad in My Shadow"), Liraz Charhi ("A Late Quartet") and Menashe Noy ("Big Bad Wolves," "Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem").

Friday also brings a brand new episode of Ted Lasso, which is proving to be one of Apple TV+'s most-popular titles to date.

Apple's original TV+ content continues to make waves, recently Apple picked up its first Primetime Emmy, with Billy Crudup voted 'Oustanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series' in The Morning Show.

