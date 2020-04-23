The HomeKit-compatible Eufy eufyCam 2 2-camera wireless 1080p security system comes with a third camera completely free with the whole kit going for $349.99 at Best Buy. Even better, you'll also get a free HomeKit-enabled smart garage door controller thrown in at no extra cost, too. That's some big savings considering the 2-camera system without a free add-ons is going for $350 on Amazon. The add-on camera by itself sells for $149.99 and the Insigna garage door controller goes for $49.99, so you're saving that much alone. You'll see them added to your cart automatically.

This is the second-generation of Eufy's home security system, and it only hit the market late last year. The EufyCam 2 greatly improves on the first-generation EufyCam E in a number of ways. You'll get more advanced A.I.-powered facial recognition software that helps prevent false positives. The new EufyCam 2 can tell the difference between familiar faces, objects, dogs, birds, and other things that the old EufyCam E might have sent you an alert about. You'll also get a better IP rating for withstanding weather. The new EufyCam 2 has an IP67 rating, which means it is a lot more resistant to water than the previous generation's IP65 rating. It also comes with an 8x digital zoom, which is something the original does not have.

In addition to all of that, the camera has 16GB local storage that can store up to a year's worth of video, a battery that can last 365 days on a single charge, 1080p video recording, night vision that works up to 25-feet away, two-way audio, and a 140-degree wide angle lens so you can capture all around your home.

The camera also has sophisticated smart home integration. You can connect the camera system to your Wi-Fi and control it from your smartphone. You'll also be able to use voice commands through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's HomeKit, which is another new feature for the series.

Insignia's Wi-Fi garage door controller included with this deal is designed specifically for HomeKit and supports Siri commands via your iPhone, iPad, HomePod, and more. You can also get notifications for when your garage door is opened or closed and set up automations in the Home app. Its compatible with most garage door setups if you have a sectional garage door, a strong Wi-Fi signal in your garage, and your garage door wall control does not have a learn button. It's worth checking your garage's compatibility before buying, just in case.