Alongside massive updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and Apple Watch, Apple detailed some significant changes coming to HomeKit this fall at WWDC 2022. Here are all the details about the latest and greatest HomeKit and Home app features. Redesigned Home app

The Home app is finally getting some much-needed love this fall in the form of a complete redesign. While we have always been fans of the simple "tile" design, it didn't provide a quick way to locate devices as everything looked the same regardless of device type. The redesigned Home app solves this problem with new icons, tile sizes, and grouping. With larger tile sizes, the Home app can highlight security devices such as door locks over lighting, and rooms are now grouped in-line on the app's home screen instead of having a separate tab — at least on the iPhone.

For cameras, the new Home app will provide a single tile that can display up to four HomeKit cameras at once in a grid view. If you have more than four cameras, you can access them with just a swipe, so you can always check in quickly. Also coming in the new Home app are tweaks to the home overview. Situtated at the top of the Home app, the overview area gets updated iconography and new rounded-rec buttons that provide more context to what is going on in your home. The new Home app will be available on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS when it drops this fall. Lock screen widgets

Make no mistake about it, Apple's lock screen announcements for iOS were the talk of WWDC 2022. With iOS 16/iPadOS 16, users will be able to customize their Home Screen to their heart's content, with new fonts, colors, and widgets — including a new widget for the Home app. With the new Home app widget, users will be able to put their HomeKit accessories right on the lock screen without using a third-party app. During the WWDC keynote, Apple showed off a familiar climate control widget for HomeKit thermostats along with a handy status overview that lists how many smart lights are on and the state of locks around the home. Home Keys