The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the quintessential game for the Nintendo Switch, and it's definitely on our list of best Nintendo Switch games . It launched alongside the Nintendo Switch in 2017, but it's always full price, even years later. Fortunately, it has gone down to $40 this Prime Day, knocking off $20 from the usual $60 price tag.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is THE game to get for your Nintendo Switch. Enjoy a beautiful open world Hyrule, solve puzzle-filled shrines, take down enemies with a variety of weapons, and work with the four Champions to defeat the Calamity.

The Legend of Zelda is a staple franchise for Nintendo for decades. But for the most part, the games were always pretty linear, and required you to do certain things in order to progress. That all changes with Breath of the Wild.

In Breath of the Wild, you get a huge, open world to explore to your heart's content. There's so much to see and do, from discovering the shrines and solving the puzzles within, to finding powerful weapons and taking down enemies to finding ingredients and cooking. While there are some parts that require you to reach a certain point in order to advance, most of the game can be played however you like. There's no real order for the shrines and bosses, so your play through can differ from someone else's.

Breath of the Wild is also the best introductory Zelda game to date. Even if you've never played a Zelda game before, Breath of the Wild is a perfect starting point. That's because it's so different from previous games thanks to the open world element, and while some dungeons can be more challenging than others, they're not insanely difficult like Ocarina of Time. And the shrine puzzles are always interesting and different from one another, so it never feels repetitive.

One of my favorite parts of the game are all of the different weapons. While you may always associate Link with a sword and sheild, there are spears, axes, bows, pitchforks, skeleton arms, and tons of different weapons. This RPG hybrid element adds a breath of fresh air to the Zelda franchise, though the durability part does get a little annoying.

There are dozens of hours of content in the base Breath of the Wild game, and you can always get the DLC to extend the life of the game even further. Either way, if you have yet to experience Breath of the Wild, you absolutely need to pick it up for cheap on Prime Day!