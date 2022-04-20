What you need to know
- F. Murray Abraham will not be part of the third season of Mythic Quest.
- Producer Lionsgate has confirmed that Abraham will not return but won't comment further.
- Apple TV+ points people toward Lionsgate's sparse statement.
Apple TV+ and Lionsgate have confirmed that F. Murray Abraham will not return for the third season of Mythic Quest. The 82-year-old actor played the role of the popular writer C.W. Longbottom on the show.
While no reasons for the move have been given, Vanity Fair cites a statement from Lionsgate that confirms the move. Apple TV+ has since pointed people to that statement when asked for comment.
F. Murray Abraham will not be resuming his role in the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest. A spokesperson for Lionsgate, the studio that produces the show, confirmed in a statement, "F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to season three of Mythic Quest. Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel."
The popular Apple TV+ show has already been confirmed for two more seasons with no mention of Abraham sitting them out. Whether he will return for a fourth season hasn't been confirmed, but it seems unlikely at this point.
Mythic Quest has been a cult Apple TV+ hit and Abraham had previously spoken about his love of his role, saying that he found a "connection and humanity" when working on the show.
All eyes will now be on Apple TV+ and creator Rob McElhenney to see where Mythic Quest goes from here — and whether the news will mean a delay in the arrival of season three.
