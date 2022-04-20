Apple TV+ and Lionsgate have confirmed that F. Murray Abraham will not return for the third season of Mythic Quest. The 82-year-old actor played the role of the popular writer C.W. Longbottom on the show.

While no reasons for the move have been given, Vanity Fair cites a statement from Lionsgate that confirms the move. Apple TV+ has since pointed people to that statement when asked for comment.

The popular Apple TV+ show has already been confirmed for two more seasons with no mention of Abraham sitting them out. Whether he will return for a fourth season hasn't been confirmed, but it seems unlikely at this point.