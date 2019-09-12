What you need to know
- Customers get free Apple TV+ with a device purchase.
- All the family can watch for free.
- Families can only get a free year once, regardless of devices bought.
When Apple announced that new device purchases would come with a free year of Apple TV+ many wondered if that was just for a single user. But it isn't, and Apple says you can use your free year across an entire family thanks to Family Sharing. But don't get excited – you can't stack those free years.
Apple's newly updated "About Apple TV+" support page confirms that users will get a free year of Apple TV+ if they buy an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV. And it also confirms that Family Sharing is supported, too. So that got us wondering – can one person buy an iPhone and get a free year, and then have someone else in the family do the same a year later? Would they effectively never pay for Apple TV+?
The answer to that is a resounding "NO" from Apple.
Only one offer per Family, regardless of the number of devices purchased. You can share your 1 year free Apple TV+ with up to 6 family members thanks to Family Sharing.
While not necessarily surprising that this is Apple's stance, it's something that is worth pointing out. Apple is using a free year of Apple TV+ to get people hooked. Not because it wants to do you a solid.
It's also worth noting that once your free year ends you'll automatically be subscribed for a monthly fee of $4.99. Although by that point you'll probably be hooked on all that juicy content anyway.
Apple announced pricing and availability for Apple TV+ during its September 10th media event. It will cost $4.99/month and it launches on November 1st.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.