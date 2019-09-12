When Apple announced that new device purchases would come with a free year of Apple TV+ many wondered if that was just for a single user. But it isn't, and Apple says you can use your free year across an entire family thanks to Family Sharing. But don't get excited – you can't stack those free years.

Apple's newly updated "About Apple TV+" support page confirms that users will get a free year of Apple TV+ if they buy an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV. And it also confirms that Family Sharing is supported, too. So that got us wondering – can one person buy an iPhone and get a free year, and then have someone else in the family do the same a year later? Would they effectively never pay for Apple TV+?

The answer to that is a resounding "NO" from Apple.