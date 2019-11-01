One of the more surprising aspects surrounding the launch of Apple TV+, Apple's new video streaming service, is the price. At $4.99 a month, it costs a lot less than many people were probably expecting. Throw in the free year with a new Apple device, and it's certainly worth trying out. What's more, that $4.99 or free year apply not just to individuals, but whole families, so long as you're using Family Sharing.
If you have Family Sharing set up, up to six members of one family can share an Apple TV+ subscription while still maintaining their own Apple ID. That way, parents can keep up with a more adult-oriented show like For All Mankind, while kids can check out Ghostwriter or The Helpsters, without mixing up one another's Up Next lineups or recommendations.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
Setting up Family Sharing
The only thing you need to do in order to starting sharing Apple TV+ with the whole family is to set up Family Sharing.
How to set up Family Sharing on iPhone and iPad
Apple TV+ is treated like another Apple TV Channel in the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac. So if you're already sharing Apple TV Channels with your family, you'll automatically start sharing Apple TV.
If you want to make sure that Apple TV+ is being shared in Family Sharing, take these steps, assuming you're the head of your Family Sharing group.
- Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap the Apple ID banner.
Tap Family Sharing.
Tap TV Channels.
Apple TV+ should be at the top of the list.
Questions?
Do you have any more questions about Apple TV+ and Family Sharing? Let us know in the comments.
