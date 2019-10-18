Apple continues to show that it means business with Apple TV+ and is on a run of signing big name players to multi-year deals. The latest is producer Monica Beletsky, best known for "Fargo," Parenthood," and "Friday Night Lights."

The signing of an overall deal means that Beletsky will develop and produce television shows that will be exclusively available via Apple TV+. According to Variety this is the first overal deal of Beletsky's career.

The same report also notes that the producer has previously worked with multiple people who are already involved with Apple TV+ in some capacity.