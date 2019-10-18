What you need to know
Apple continues to show that it means business with Apple TV+ and is on a run of signing big name players to multi-year deals. The latest is producer Monica Beletsky, best known for "Fargo," Parenthood," and "Friday Night Lights."
The signing of an overall deal means that Beletsky will develop and produce television shows that will be exclusively available via Apple TV+. According to Variety this is the first overal deal of Beletsky's career.
The same report also notes that the producer has previously worked with multiple people who are already involved with Apple TV+ in some capacity.
Her previous credits include "Fargo," "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood." On the latter two shows she worked alongside Jason Katims and Kerry Ehrin, both of whom also have overall deals at Apple. Beletsky is also currently developing two films with Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, one of which also involves Kerry Washington's Simpson St. Productions.
Apple TV+ goes live on November 1st with a number of high profile shows. More will arrive at a later date, too. Pricing runs at $4.99 per month for the whole family and anyone buying an Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac will receive Apple TV+ free for a year.