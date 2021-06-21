Usually, you'll see the Samsung T5 SSD (2TB) selling for around $250, but it's not uncommon for the price to be at least $280. This Prime Day, you can save big and scoop one up when up for only $200.

If you're running out of space on your MacBook, there's never been a better time to get one of the best external hard drives for your MacBook. The Samsung T5 has long been a favorite of ours here at iMore, and it's down to its lowest price ever for Prime Day.

With 540 MB/s read and write speeds, the Samsung T5 is fast enough for photographers and videographers to transfer their work and has the option to provides AES 256-bit hardware encryption to all your files.

Its fast 540 MB/s read and write speeds are more than enough to transfer any file. You should also be able to store all your photo and video files with ease thanks to its straightforward software. Plus, if you're worried about encryption, the Samsung T5 Portable SSD has you covered with an optional password to launch the drive and AES 256-bit hardware encryption on all your files.

This small compact SSD drive from Samsung comes with both a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A, meaning it's perfect to use with your newer MacBook or an older Mac. Plus, since it has such a compact design, it's easy to haul around with you whenever you're working on the go or traveling for fun.

