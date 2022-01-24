What you need to know
- A number of Apple TV+ content has been nominated for the Art Directors Guild awards.
- The 26th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards will be held on Saturday, March 5.
Apple TV+ is at it again with even more award nominations.
As reported by Deadline, a number of television series and films on Apple TV+ have received nominations for the 26th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards.
Winners will be announced at the ADG Awards ceremony, which returns to a live-in person event at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles Downtown Hotel on Saturday, March 5. Today's announcement was made by ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producer Michael Allen Glover, ADG.
Some of the titles from Apple's streaming service that made the cut this year include "The Tragedy of Macbeth," "Ted Lasso," and "The Morning Show." The full list of nominations that Apple and Apple TV+ raked in this year are below:
- PERIOD FEATURE FILM: The Tragedy of Macbeth, Production Designer: Stefan Dechant
- ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES: Foundation: "The Emperor's Peace," Production Designer: Rory Cheyne
- ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES: The Morning Show: "My Least Favorite Year," "It's Like the Flu," "A Private Person"
- HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES: Schmigadoon!: "Schmigadoon!" Production Designer: Bo Welch
- HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES: Ted Lasso: "Carol of the Bells," "Man City," "Beard After Hours," Production Designer: Paul Cripps
- COMMERCIALS: Apple: Introducing iPhone 13 Pro, Production Designer: Dylan Kahn
- COMMERCIALS: Apple: "Saving Simon" Shot on iPhone 13 Pro, Production Designer: Chelsea Oliver
- COMMERCIALS: Apple Music: "Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever," Production Designer: François Audouy
Apple TV+ is home to a growing list of movies and TV shows. The streaming service is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any tier of the company's Apple One subscription bundles.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
