Apple TV+ is at it again with even more award nominations.

As reported by Deadline, a number of television series and films on Apple TV+ have received nominations for the 26th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards.

Winners will be announced at the ADG Awards ceremony, which returns to a live-in person event at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles Downtown Hotel on Saturday, March 5. Today's announcement was made by ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producer Michael Allen Glover, ADG.

Some of the titles from Apple's streaming service that made the cut this year include "The Tragedy of Macbeth," "Ted Lasso," and "The Morning Show." The full list of nominations that Apple and Apple TV+ raked in this year are below:

PERIOD FEATURE FILM: The Tragedy of Macbeth, Production Designer: Stefan Dechant

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES: Foundation: "The Emperor's Peace," Production Designer: Rory Cheyne

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES: The Morning Show: "My Least Favorite Year," "It's Like the Flu," "A Private Person"

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES: Schmigadoon!: "Schmigadoon!" Production Designer: Bo Welch

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES: Ted Lasso: "Carol of the Bells," "Man City," "Beard After Hours," Production Designer: Paul Cripps

COMMERCIALS: Apple: Introducing iPhone 13 Pro, Production Designer: Dylan Kahn

COMMERCIALS: Apple: "Saving Simon" Shot on iPhone 13 Pro, Production Designer: Chelsea Oliver

COMMERCIALS: Apple Music: "Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever," Production Designer: François Audouy

Apple TV+ is home to a growing list of movies and TV shows. The streaming service is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any tier of the company's Apple One subscription bundles.