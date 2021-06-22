We're seeing some pretty stellar Prime Day MacBook deals this year, but we're also seeing some deals worth avoiding. With all the different models and configurations available, plus all the prices flying around during this huge sales event, it can be hard to figure out which MacBook deals are actually worth buying.

Fortunately, you don't have to as we've done the hard work for you. Below, we've gathered up the MacBook deals we think are actually worth your hard-earned dollars and also pointed out any we think are best avoided. You can save as much as $350 on some models making Prime Day the perfect time to buy. Let's dive in.

MacBook Air (M1, Late 2020) | Up to $149 off The new M1 MacBook Air is Apple's latest consumer laptop. It retails for $999 but Amazon is currently taking $99 off the entry-level 256GB model, dropping it to just $899.99 and within $1 of its all-time low price. Step up to the 512GB capacity and you can save as much as $149. You'll see the final discounted prices at checkout. For such recent machines, these are some excellent savings. $899.99 at Amazon Apple MacBook Pro (M1, Late 2020) | $199 off Looking for a pro-grade machine this Prime Day? You could snag Apple's M1 MacBook Pro and save close to $200 on the 256GB model. It's surprising we're seeing such a good discount on it considering it hasn't been on the market very long. This is the lowest it has gone before. $1,099.99 at Amazon

$1,099.99 at Best Buy MacBook Pro (16-inch, Late 2019) | Up to $349 off For Apple's biggest MacBook display, you'll want to check out deals on the top-end MacBook Pro. It has a gorgeous 16-inch display, powerful Intel processor, 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. The 512GB model is $149 off whereas the 1TB version is discounted by up to $349. $2,249 at Amazon MacBook Pro (13-inch, Early 2020) | Up to $349 off If you want an Intel machine in the smaller for factor, you can still grab Apple's early-2020 MacBook Pro and there are some great price cuts if you know where to look. B&H is offering a $250 discount on the entry-level model, dropping prices as low as $1,049, and there's as much as $349 off higher spec configurations at Amazon. These are some solid savings if you don't need the latest model or need to continue running Intel for a while longer. $1,049 at B&H

Since Amazon is discounting the newer MacBook models for Prime Day, you can ensure you make the right choice just by buying the M1 MacBook Air or M1 MacBook Pro. These are both discounted and will provide you with the best experience, though some of the Intel MacBook models are still worth buying if they suit your needs better.

Below, we've listed a couple of MacBook deals that are definitely worth avoiding. If you see these deals or others like them as you're shopping around, just scoot on by and your future self will thank you for it.

MacBook Air (Early 2020) | $100 off Though this deal at B&H gets you $100 off a MacBook Air as recent as 2020, you really ought to go for the M1 model especially since it's available for basically the same price right now. That's not to say this is a bad computer, but the M1 MacBook Air is much more performant at the same price point. $899 at B&H MacBook (Mid 2017) | $288 off Don't be fooled by the $288 price drop on this MacBook. This is a mid-2017 12-inch MacBook model so it's an older machine, plus these laptops were hamstrung by their fanless design and frequent keyboard issues. The only thing going for this machine in 2021 is how thin and light it is, but the M1 MacBook Air is cheaper, not much bigger, and actually has a processor that can handle being in a fanless machine. $1,311.99 at Best Buy