What you need to know
- To celebrate the impending release of the Isle of Armor expansion pass, four weeks of Mystery Gifts have been announced.
- Each week will feature a different Galarian variant Pokémon with its hidden ability, and a set of items.
- Galarian Mr. Mime, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Corsola, and Galarian Meowth will each be featured for one week only.
To celebrate the impending release of the Isle of Armor expansion pass DLC for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, The Pokémon Company announced a special Mystery Gift promotion. Players can claim one Mystery Gift per week for the next four weeks, each featuring a Galarian variant Pokémon with its hidden ability, as well as bonus items. The first week is already under way with a new gift becoming available ever Thursday at 5 PM PST. These Mystery Gifts require no code, nor a Nintendo Switch Online Membership. Any player can claim these gifts as long as they have an internet connection.
These gifts will include:
- Galarian Mr. Mime with the Hidden Ability Ice Body, a Lure Ball, a Moon Ball, a Heavy Ball, and a Dream Ball.
- Galarian Ponyta with the Hidden Ability Anticipation, a Level Ball, a Fast Ball, a Love Ball, a Friend Ball, and a Beast Ball.
- Galarian Corsola with the Hidden Ability Cursed Body, a Sweet Apple, a Tart Apple, a Chipped Pot, a Cracked Pot, a Sachet, and a Whipped Dream.
- Galarian Meowth with the Hidden Ability Unnerve, 50 Big Nuggets, and 100 Exp. Candies L.
The final week will wrap up on June 18, 2020 at 5 PM PST. This announcement did not include a release date for the Isle of Armor expansion pass DLC, scheduled to release by the end of June.
Are you excited for these Hidden Ability Pokémon? Are you waiting on the edge of your seat for the release of the Isle of Armor expansion pass? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
