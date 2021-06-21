The third-generation Apple TV continues to show its age.

The FOX NOW app is reportedly no longer supported by that generation of Apple TV. Anyone who wants to continue to use the app must update their Apple TV to a newer model like the new Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD. Or, if you really don't want to upgrade your Apple TV, you can AirPlay content from the FOX NOW app on iPhone or iPad.

As reported by Appleosophy, some users are reporting that the app has even disappeared entirely from their Apple TV without them deleting it themselves.

That day has come and gone by now, and we can confirm that not only is the app no longer supported on the device, but it's not even on it anymore. After searching for the app on the device Friday night, the app seems to have been removed from it.

FOX NOW is the latest in a long line of apps that have recently dropped support for the third-generation Apple TV. YouTube, CBS All Access, and the MLB app are a few other notable apps that have dropped support for the older streaming box.

The FOX NOW app allows you to stream a wide range of content from the provider including TV Shows and live sports. You can access the app on iPhone, iPad, and on the latest generations of Apple TV.

