French president Emmanuel Macron has his say on an Oscar win for 'CODA'

French president Emmanuel Macron has congratulated the team behind CODA, the Apple TV+ movie that won Best Picture at the Oscars yesterday.

CODA gave Apple TV+ the win that made it the first streamer to pick up the Best Picture win, with French producer Philippe Rousselet the person behind the original work that the movie is based on. As Deadline points out, Rousselet joined Patrick Wachsberger, Fabrice Gianfermi, and Jerôme Seydoux on the remake. The original, La Famille Bélier, was popular in 2014.

President Macron congratulated everyone who worked on CODA via Twitter.

Le film Coda, adaptation de La famille Bélier, a remporté à Hollywood l’Oscar du meilleur film ! Un grand bravo à ses producteurs, français, et aux équipes qui en font un succès à l’étranger. Avec ce film, ils ouvrent le regard sur le handicap et le vécu des proches aidants. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 28, 2022

"The film Coda, [an] adaptation of The Bélier family, won the Oscar for best film in Hollywood!" Read Macron's Twitter statement, translated from the original French. "A big congratulations to its producers, French, and to the teams who make it a success abroad. With this film, they look at disability and the experience of caregivers."

CODA ultimately won three different Oscars but it's the Best Picture win that sets it apart — it's the first time a movie from a streaming service has picked up the gong.

Haven't yet seen what all the fuss is about? You can watch CODA on Apple TV+ now. You'll need a $4.99 per month subscription unless you're already an Apple One subscriber.

