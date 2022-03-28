French president Emmanuel Macron has his say on an Oscar win for 'CODA'

What you need to know
- French president Emmanuel Macron hast tweeted about CODA and its historic Oscars win for Best Picture.
- CODA picked up three Oscars in total.
- CODA is a remake of a French movie from 2014.
French president Emmanuel Macron has congratulated the team behind CODA, the Apple TV+ movie that won Best Picture at the Oscars yesterday.
CODA gave Apple TV+ the win that made it the first streamer to pick up the Best Picture win, with French producer Philippe Rousselet the person behind the original work that the movie is based on. As Deadline points out, Rousselet joined Patrick Wachsberger, Fabrice Gianfermi, and Jerôme Seydoux on the remake. The original, La Famille Bélier, was popular in 2014.
President Macron congratulated everyone who worked on CODA via Twitter.
"The film Coda, [an] adaptation of The Bélier family, won the Oscar for best film in Hollywood!" Read Macron's Twitter statement, translated from the original French. "A big congratulations to its producers, French, and to the teams who make it a success abroad. With this film, they look at disability and the experience of caregivers."
CODA ultimately won three different Oscars but it's the Best Picture win that sets it apart — it's the first time a movie from a streaming service has picked up the gong.
Haven't yet seen what all the fuss is about? You can watch CODA on Apple TV+ now. You'll need a $4.99 per month subscription unless you're already an Apple One subscriber.
If you want to enjoy CODA in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: The iPhone 13 Pro is still going strong six months later
The iPhone 13 Pro has been out for a while, but it just recently got refreshed mid-cycle with a stunning Alpine Green color. Is this phone still worth getting, six months later?
Apple TV+ movie 'CODA' wins three Oscars including Best Picture
Apple TV+ picked up no fewer than three Oscars for the movie 'CODA' including the coveted Best Picture award. The winners were announced at the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
Nintendo recap: An update on the Wii channel outage and more Switch news
Kirby launched to positive reviews, an update brought folders to Switch, and we found out what tricks helped make Life is Strange: True Colors look so good in docked mode. Perhaps this is what Hogwarts Legacy for Switch will do too.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.