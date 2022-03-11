'Friday Night Baseball' comes to Apple TV+ on April 8

What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has confirmed that Friday Night Baseball will begin streaming on April 8.
- Two games will stream on Friday nights.
- United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom will all come online on day one with more set to join eventually.
Apple TV+ has today confirmed that Friday Night Baseball will come to our screens on April 8.
Apple announced that Friday Night Baseball was coming to Apple TV+ during its big March 8 event earlier this week, but it didn't say exactly when we would be able to enjoy it. That was all down to the fact nobody could watch baseball — something that's been dealt with since the league agreed on a deal to get games underway.
Now, Apple has confirmed that April 8 will be the big debut for live baseball on its streaming service, bringing the content to Apple TV hardware, iPads, iPhones, and just about anything else with an internet connection.
Apple confirmed during its event that baseball fans would be able to watch free for a limited time, without the need for a subscription. It'll only be available in a limited number of countries begin with, but more will be coming online in time.
"Friday Night Baseball" will be available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, and will expand to additional countries at a later date.
If you want to enjoy Friday Night Baseball in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. You still have a few weeks to get your new setup ready to go for the big day!
