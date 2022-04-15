When you arrive at tv.apple.com, you can scroll down to find the Friday Night Baseball section, which will include listings for each live game.

You can watch the Reds at Dodgers on Apple TV+ by following this link:

Apple and the MLB will commemorate the Jackie Robinson Day on Friday, marking the 75th anniversary of Robinson's Major League debut. Here's how to watch the game.

The Cincinnati Reds will be looking for redemption after a heavy loss to the Guardians this week, but face a tough test on the road against the LA Dodgers this weekend, not least in the form of pitcher Clayton Kerhsaw, who was on his way to pitching a perfect game against the Twins Wednesday before being pulled.

When you're there, you can simply tap or click on the game's icon to start your viewing. If you're in the app on any compatible device, simply launch the TV+ app and select the game in order to watch it. You may need to swipe left in the Apple TV+ app to see Friday Night Baseball. The game will only be livestreamed, meaning pause, fast-forward, and other playback controls will not be available.

You can also access Apple TV+ games from the MLB.TV app, which will redirect you to the Apple TV app if the game is available where you live.

What time is Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers on Apple TV+?

The Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers game is scheduled for 10 pm ET on Friday, April 15, with first pitch at 10:05 pm ET.

Do I have to pay for Apple TV+ to watch the Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers?

Tonight's game is free. Friday Night Baseball is free on Apple TV+ for a limited time only, and Apple has confirmed that at least the first 12 weeks of the season will be shown for free to anyone with internet access for a total of 24 games.

Once this free period ends, you will need an Apple TV+ subscription, currently $4.99 a month unless you have a free trial that comes with the purchase of most Apple products for up to three months. Apple also offers a 7-day free trial on its website.

What devices can I watch the Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers on Apple TV+ with?

The following devices support Apple TV+:

iPhone

iPad

iPod Touch

Mac

Apple TV 4K & HD

Smart TVs with the Apple TV/TV+ app including Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and Sony

PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles

Cable set-top boxes

Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices

Chromecast with Google TV

You can also just watch online at tv.apple.com on any device with internet access.

Where is the Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers game being broadcast?

The game is being shown nationally in the U.S., as well as Canada, UK, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and South Korea.

Can I use a VPN to watch the Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers on Apple TV+?

Apple is broadcasting its baseball games in the nine aforementioned countries. While a VPN might be your best friend for other streaming services, it is almost certain that Apple's regional restrictions will not allow for this workaround, because they are based on your Apple ID location.

Do I need an Apple ID to watch the Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers on Apple TV+?

While the first 24 Friday Night Baseball games are being shown for free on Apple TV+, you will need an Apple ID to log in and access the service. You can review our guide on how to create a new Apple ID here. Users do not need to enter any payment information to watch the game.

Can I watch the Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers on cable?

No. The game is not available on any cable station or MLB.TV. It is exclusive to Apple TV+.