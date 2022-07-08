The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers on Apple TV+ at 8 pm ET tonight. Here's how to watch.
How to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers game on Apple TV+
What time is Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers game on Apple TV+?
The Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers game is scheduled for 8 pm ET on Friday, July 8.
Do I have to pay for Apple TV+ to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers?
No, tonight's game is free. Friday Night Baseball is free on Apple TV+ for a limited time only, and Apple has confirmed that all the games on Apple TV+ through the month of July will be shown for free.
What devices can I watch the Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers on Apple TV+ with?
The following devices support Apple TV+: * iPhone * iPad * iPod Touch * Mac * Apple TV 4K & HD * Smart TVs with the Apple TV/TV+ app including Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and Sony * PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles * Cable set-top boxes * Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices * Chromecast with Google TV You can also just watch online at tv.apple.com on any device with internet access.
Where is the Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers game being broadcast?
The game is being shown in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and South Korea.
Can I use a VPN to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers on Apple TV+?
Apple is broadcasting its baseball games in the nine aforementioned countries. While a VPN might be your best friend for other streaming services, it is almost certain that Apple's regional restrictions will not allow for this workaround, because they are based on your Apple ID location.
Do I need an Apple ID to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers on Apple TV+?
While the first 24 Friday Night Baseball games are being shown for free on Apple TV+, you will need an Apple ID to log in and access the service. You can review our guide on how to create a new Apple ID here. Users do not need to enter any payment information to watch the game.
Can I watch the Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers on cable?
No. The game is not available on any cable station or MLB.TV. It is exclusive to Apple TV+.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iOS gaming recap: More Diablo drama and Destiny mobile rumors
Another drama-filled week for Diablo Immortal, rumors of a Destiny 2 mobile game, and a surprise GWENT game topped off this week in iOS gaming.
Review: Keychron's Q0 is a premium mechanical numpad for your setup
Mechanical keyboards give you that satisfying sound and feel, but most of the best ones lack a number pad. If you don't always use a number pad but want to have one for those moments you do, or just want to customize it into macros, then the Q0 is perfect.
Secure your iPhone or iPad even more with Lockdown Mode in iOS 16
Apple is making your device more secure with a new Lockdown Mode feature coming in iOS 16. Here's how to enable it if you have the latest developer beta.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.