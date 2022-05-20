The Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros on Apple TV+ at 8:00 pm ET tonight. Here's how to watch.
How to watch the Texas Rangers at Houston Astros game on Apple TV+
You can watch the Rangers at Astros game on Apple TV+ by following this link:
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
When you arrive at tv.apple.com, you can scroll down to find the Friday Night Baseball section, which will include listings for each live game.
When you're there, you can simply tap or click on the game's icon to start your viewing. If you're in the app on any compatible device, simply launch the TV+ app and select the game in order to watch it. You may need to swipe left in the Apple TV+ app to see Friday Night Baseball. The game will only be livestreamed, meaning pause, fast-forward, and other playback controls will not be available.
You can also access Apple TV+ games from the MLB.TV app, which will redirect you to the Apple TV app if the game is available where you live.
What time is Texas Rangers at Houston Astros game on Apple TV+?
The Texas Rangers at Houston Astros game is scheduled for 8:00 pm ET on Friday, May 20.
Do I have to pay for Apple TV+ to watch the Texas Rangers at Houston Astros?
No, tonight's game is free. Friday Night Baseball is free on Apple TV+ for a limited time only, and Apple has confirmed that at least the first 12 weeks of the season will be shown for free to anyone with internet access for a total of 24 games.
What devices can I watch the Texas Rangers at Houston Astros on Apple TV+ with?
The following devices support Apple TV+:
- iPhone
- iPad
- iPod Touch
- Mac
- Apple TV 4K & HD
- Smart TVs with the Apple TV/TV+ app including Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and Sony
- PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles
- Cable set-top boxes
- Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices
- Chromecast with Google TV
You can also just watch online at tv.apple.com on any device with internet access.
Where is the Texas Rangers at Houston Astros game being broadcast?
The game is being shown in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and South Korea.
Can I use a VPN to watch the Texas Rangers at Houston Astros on Apple TV+?
Apple is broadcasting its baseball games in the nine aforementioned countries. While a VPN might be your best friend for other streaming services, it is almost certain that Apple's regional restrictions will not allow for this workaround, because they are based on your Apple ID location.
Do I need an Apple ID to watch the Texas Rangers at Houston Astros on Apple TV+?
While the first 24 Friday Night Baseball games are being shown for free on Apple TV+, you will need an Apple ID to log in and access the service. You can review our guide on how to create a new Apple ID here. Users do not need to enter any payment information to watch the game.
Can I watch the Texas Rangers at Houston Astros on cable?
No. The game is not available on any cable station or MLB.TV. It is exclusive to Apple TV+.
