Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, both Oscar winners for Let It Go from Frozen and Remember Me from Coco, have turned their magic to Apple TV+ show Central Park. You Are the Music is set to be the next earworm that will have viewers singing along at home.

Central Park has become a popular Apple TV+ show among kids and families thanks to its musical theme and the arrival of the two award-winners is something picked up by Variety. The whole thing came about after Anderson-Lopez's sister, Kater Anderson who already writes for the show, asked the pair to get involved. With four songs still to be written for the upcoming second season, You Are the Music was the one chosen.

"The family ties to 'Central Park' are huge," says Anderson-Lopez. Rory O'Malley was in the Broadway show "The Book of Mormon" (which Lopez co-wrote and for which he won a Tony Award), and Josh Gad voiced Olaf in Disney's "Frozen." The scripts for the new season of "Central Park" came with four empty song slots. "We picked the one that felt like a stand-alone song, the one that was about music and the one that had our dear friend Josh singing along with our other dear friend, Rory," Lopez says of the beginnings of "You Are the Music."

You can sing along to You Are the Music yourself, right now, thanks to one of many Apple TV+ lyric videos.