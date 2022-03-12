What you need to know
- One of the songs for season two of Central Park was penned by the people behind Let it Go from Frozen.
- A new profile on Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez explains how the song came about.
- Season two of Central Park is available to stream now.
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, both Oscar winners for Let It Go from Frozen and Remember Me from Coco, have turned their magic to Apple TV+ show Central Park. You Are the Music is set to be the next earworm that will have viewers singing along at home.
Central Park has become a popular Apple TV+ show among kids and families thanks to its musical theme and the arrival of the two award-winners is something picked up by Variety. The whole thing came about after Anderson-Lopez's sister, Kater Anderson who already writes for the show, asked the pair to get involved. With four songs still to be written for the upcoming second season, You Are the Music was the one chosen.
"The family ties to 'Central Park' are huge," says Anderson-Lopez. Rory O'Malley was in the Broadway show "The Book of Mormon" (which Lopez co-wrote and for which he won a Tony Award), and Josh Gad voiced Olaf in Disney's "Frozen." The scripts for the new season of "Central Park" came with four empty song slots. "We picked the one that felt like a stand-alone song, the one that was about music and the one that had our dear friend Josh singing along with our other dear friend, Rory," Lopez says of the beginnings of "You Are the Music."
You can sing along to You Are the Music yourself, right now, thanks to one of many Apple TV+ lyric videos.
Anderson-Lopez came up with the essence of the song, in which Gad's character, Birdie, is feeling threatened by O'Malley's Elwood, who he feels is going to take his job. That motif plays alongside the bigger theme of the episode about competitiveness between Tillerman siblings Cole (voiced by Tituss Burgess) and Molly (voiced by Emmy Raver-Lampman).
You can of course hear this and many more songs in the second season of Central Park. The first four episodes are available to watch now and a new one will arrive every Friday through April 8. You can learn more about the song and its creators in the Variety piece, too.
If you want to enjoy Central Park in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
YouTube pauses all monetization in Russia, blocks RT & Sputnik globally
YouTube has announced that it has paused all monetization in Russia while also blocking RT and Sputnik's channels worldwide.
Review: Triangle Strategy is a strong but flawed tactics game
Triangle Strategy turns in a solid plot and characters with some great tactic gameplay innovations. The pacing can feel bogged down though, and a lot of things are unnecessarily unclear on your first playthrough. Here's our review.
WhatsApp is improving its contact pages and you might already have them
WhatsApp is rolling out big changes to the way its contact pages look and you might already have them — the change isn't just available to those on the recent beta.
Get the most out of your Apple Pencil with these cases, grips, and more
The Apple Pencil (1st Gen) is a fabulous drawing tool for iPad users, but it gets lost very easily. Here are some accessories that'll keep your Pencil safe and secure.