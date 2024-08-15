AltStore PAL, a third-party app store, is now free for all EU iPhone users — thanks to an 'Epic' grant

AltStore PAL, a popular third-party app store for EU iPhone users, is now free to download, thanks to a significant grant by Epic Games.

Announcing the news on Threads , AltStore PAL — the third-party app store created by developer Riley Testut of Delta emulator fame, is removing its annual $1.50 subscription fee, meaning existing subscribers will not need to pay extra. “For innovation in app distribution, Epic Games has granted us a MegaGrant grant that we plan to use to cover Apple’s Core Technology Fee going forward. If you’re an existing subscriber, there’s no need to do anything — you will NOT be charged upon your renewal date.”

This is all thanks to a grant by game developer Epic Games, which uses its ‘ Epic MegaGrants ’ program to “sponsor the development of exciting projects that may not otherwise have enough funding to fully realize. They’re specifically meant for smaller teams, solo developers, and innovators who are using our technology to bring bold, challenging, and insanely creative dreams to life.”

AltStore hasn’t revealed the terms of the MegaGrant, nor what it meant in another Threads post of wanting to show its appreciation in a future update . iMore has reached out for further comment.

Convenient timing?

Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe and the Epic Games Store have all been submitted to Apple for final notarization. Stay tuned for the launch of the Epic Games Store on iOS in Europe soon!August 12, 2024

The timing of Epic Games’ grant to AltStore PAL is suspiciously good. The developer recently submitted its own third-party storefront, the Epic Games Store, as well as Fortnite and Rocket League Sideswipe for approval on Apple’s App Store. In addition, Epic announced in July that Fortnite will soon be available on AltStore PAL.

All of this suggests that Epic Games is gearing up for a huge relaunch of Fortnite to Apple’s best iPhones and iPads in the coming months, once Apple approves the developer’s submissions. Some of the iMore team are looking forward to playing Fortnite on their devices again without having to use streaming services like GeForce NOW . But what about you? Are you eager to play Fortnite on your iPhone and iPad soon? Let us know in the iMore Forums .

