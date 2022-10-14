Apple Arcade has a gorgeous new game — grab The Gardens Between now

Apple Arcade subscribers have a brand new game to download on their iPhone and iPad, with The Gardens Between+ now available.

The title, a reworked version of an App Store Great, is a free download with no ads or in-app purchases waiting to spoil the fun.

Created by The Voxel Agents, The Gardens Between+ sees "best friends Arina and Frendt fall into a series of vibrant, dreamlike island gardens peppered with everyday objects from their childhood." There, "they embark on an emotional journey that examines the significance of their friendship." That involves the memories they built, what must be let go, and what can't — all in a gorgeous storybook-inspired world.

Gamers can look forward to a stunning single-player experience that will have them working their way through "bespoke ingenious puzzles that require the manipulation of time to solve," and much more. There is also the option to play in portrait or landscape, which isn't something a lot of iPhone or iPad games offer.

If The Gardens Between sounds familiar, that might be because it was already popular on iPhone and iPad and can also be played on other platforms including PC and the Nintendo Switch.

If you're already an Apple Arcade subscriber you can take The Gardens Between+ for a spin right now — you can download it from the App Store (opens in new tab) for free. If not, Apple Arcade costs $4.99 per month but is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.

Apple One includes other Apple services including Apple Music and Apple TV Plus, among others.

Looking to make the most of mobile gaming? Be sure to check out our collection of the best game controllers for iPhone. You'll really level up your experience, especially if playing games via Xbox Game Cloud, for instance.