Apple Arcade just gained 4 hot new games including Sonic Dream Team and Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Apple Arcade game subscription service is already full of games that can be played on the iPad, iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV and now there are four new ones to add to the collection including some of the biggest names in the gaming and entertainment spaces. Of these four new additions, there is sure to be something for all the family, whether you're a hardcore gamer or have a kid who wants to dip into something with Disney in the name.

All four of these games are now available for download from the App Store. All of them are compatible with the iPhone and iPad, as is the norm, while only one of them isn't compatible with the Apple TV or the Mac. That means that those games are particularly suited to Apple's stealth gaming console — the Apple TV 4K. Connect a Bluetooth controller to your Apple TV and you'll be playing some great games in no time at all.

The Apple Arcade subscription costs $6.99 per month with Family Sharing supported, and I think you'll agree that you'd probably pay that for just one of these games right here. And you can of course sign up for Apple One to bundle multiple Apple services together including Apple Music, Apple Fitness Plus, Apple TV Plus, and more.

Sonic Dream Team

(Image credit: Apple)

You don't have to be a hardcore gamer to know the Sonic name, and now the blue hedgehog is racing onto Apple Arcade with a non-stop action and adventure title that will see gamers "join Sonic and friends as they dive deep into a bizarre world of dreams."

The game will see gamers make use of unique abilities, dash, and climb, and even fly their way throughout the title all in the name of stopping the bad buy known as Eggman. Sonic Dream Team includes controller support and comes in at a solid 1.5GB per download.

You can download Sonic Dream Team from the App Store now.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Apple)

Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition comes to Apple Arcade and includes full access to not only the base game but also the expansion dubbed Dreamlight Valley: A Rift In Time.

That means that gamers will "experience this life-sim and adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new." Game controllers are again supported, but the download size is a monster 10.6GB, so make sure that you have plenty of space before you set about downloading this one.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is ready for download now.

Turmoil Plus

(Image credit: Apple)

A game that promises players a "visually charming, tongue-in-cheek take on the simulation genre inspired by the 19th century oil rush in North America," this title will see gamers work to become a successful oil entrepreneur. That's achieved by digging for oil and then selling it, growing their town as they go.

Unfortunately Turmoil Plus is the only game of the four that doesn't support the Apple TV or the Mac, but at least it's relatively small — the download is just 1.8GB.

You can download Turnoil Plus right now.

Puzzle & Dragons Story

(Image credit: Apple)

A personal favorite, Puzzle and Dragons Story is a game that sees gamers match on-screen icons via the match-3 puzzle play. Those puzzles allow the gamer's creatures to battle others, all while recruiting allies and building their teams.

This game is great fun on the iPhone and is more suited to touch controls, but there is controller support and you can play on the Apple TV or Mac if you prefer. It's also a diminutive title at just 1.2GB.

Download Puzzle Dragons Story and give it a whirl yourself.

Go and get 'em

All of these games are available now, but remember that they'll only work so long as you have that Apple Arcade subscription. Let that lapse and you'll lose access to them, even if you've already downloaded them to your devices.