Assassin's Creed Mirage arrives on iPhone 15 Pro with a surprise bonus — there's a 50% discount, but not everyone can install the game

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is perhaps the most ambitious iPhone 15 Pro game on the platform, and it even comes with a demo and discount for users to test it out themselves. So far, the launch has been going smoothly in regard to bugs, aside from one very strange issue.

After being announced at Apple’s iPhone event last year, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is finally here and playable on the iPhone 15 Pro , iPhone 15 Pro Max , and iPads with M1 chips. Given it can only run on the very best iPhones right now, it’s a pretty impressive title that has received a lot of love to get it working on such a small device.

As such, there is a limited 90-minute demo so players can test it before committing to their purchase and gamers can even grab it for $24.99 right now, half of its usual $49.99 price. This means that if you aren’t fully sold on the game, you can play it for more than an hour before deciding if it’s worth the cash. That is, however, if you can even play it.

The elephant in the room

Some early adopters of the game have encountered a strange Low Disk Space error that prevents them from installing the game even if they have more than enough room. iMore testing has confirmed that a quick restart should do the trick, read the full details here:



Assassin's Creed Mirage Low Disk Space on iPhone — how to fix iPhone 15 Pro install issue

As well as this, some users are reporting frame drops, especially early on in the game. The fix here seems to be lowering some of the graphical quality until the introduction mission is finished, then putting those settings back up again. The game appears to stutter more in the initial section than those that follow. iPad is a more consistent platform for it so far. Given the 2024 iPad Pro features an M4 chip, this is no surprise.

