Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile finally arrives this week, with exclusive graphics options for newer iPhones and the return of a fan-favorite map

You can finally play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile this week and you will be able to play one of the original game’s most popular maps too.

After years of anticipation, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will finally be launching on March 21 for both iOS and Android users. If you preregister to play the game now, you will get an “Archfiend” version of the M4 weapon, a handful of emblems, the “Prince of Hell” version of the X12 pistol, and “Condemned” Ghost operator skin to use in the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is a version of the ever-popular Call of Duty battle royale mode, fully playable on iPhone. It has cross-progression which means that you can earn skins and more for standard Call of Duty: Warzone on PC and console. If you already play Call of Duty: Warzone, you will earn XP towards a shared Battle Pass and can use all your leveled-up weapons from launch.

What makes the game even more exciting is the return of the Rebirth Island map and Verdansk, which is well-loved by long-term Call of Duty: Warzone fans. To play the game, you need an iPhone or iPad running iOS 16 / iPadOS 16 or later and need 3.93GB of free space on your device.

What else is new?

If you own the best iPhone right now, the iPhone 15 Pro , you will get the “Peak Graphics Mode” option, which seems to be unique to Apple devices. This graphics mode can also be picked on iPads with an M1 chip or later. Alexandre Bergeron , the director of mobile technology for Activision said the new graphics mode “lets players run Warzone Mobile at 2K resolution and further improves texture and resolution caching.”

This improves draw distance to see objects from further away at a better resolution, whilst also improving reflections, foliage, and more. The very best way to play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on the go will be with Apple devices when it launches later this week.

