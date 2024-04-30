Fortnite is coming back to the iPad along with the Epic Games Store, but only in the EU — company confirms it is moving 'full steam ahead'
Fortnite is coming back!
Fortnite has been missing from the App Store for almost four years now. Thankfully, if you’ve been patiently waiting to play it on your iPad, you don’t have much longer left — but only if you’re in the EU.
Back in January 2024, Epic Games confirmed that Fortnite would be coming to iOS in the EU through a whole new Epic Games Store app on the App Store. This not only gives fans access to Fortnite but also other Epic properties, as long as they are ported to Apple devices.
In compliance with the Digital Markets Act, Apple has allowed alternative app marketplaces and must allow some new apps on its own App Store, but it is still trying to take a cut of profits for those apps. Tim Sweeney, Epic Games CEO, was not happy with Apple’s actions, accusing it of “Malicious Compliance”. Now, just months later, Apple’s iPad will have to follow the Digital Markets Act too, the act which made Apple allow the Epic Games Store in the EU.
As confirmed in a tweet from the @EpicNewsroom X (formerly Twitter) account, Fortnite will be made available on iPad via the Epic Games Store later this year. Fortnite could be at its best on them, not only because of that excellent chip but also because of the screen, portability, and compatibility.
iMore’s take — The best way to play
Though I think my iPhone 15 Pro Max, the best iPhone right now, will be more than powerful enough to run Fortnite well, I think the hugely popular battle royale game will be at its absolute best on iPad. This comes as the iPad Pro M3 and iPad Air 6 are both expected to launch in the coming days. With chip upgrades and better screens, they could flex their gaming muscles almost immediately. They are currently set up to be the best iPads, though they may not have an excuse to show off all that power outside of gaming yet.
You can use a controller on an iPhone but you have to use a grip to get the best experience, due to the size of a screen. With an iPad on the other hand, you can essentially treat its display like a small monitor, and connect the best game controller for Apple TV and Apple Arcade to it. This is the closest I’ll get to a console experience without using one of the best MacBooks, and you have the added benefit of increased portability. If you have a good iPad and like Fortnite, this feels like it could be the best way to play the game.
