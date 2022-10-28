Apple Arcade's Halloween updates include a brand-new game and more
Tons of games have special Halloween updates this weekend.
It's Halloween weekend, and Apple Arcade is right there with some new game updates that will make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. There's a brand new Apple Original available to play, too.
With four games ready for the weekend, there should be something for everyone to play while they wait for the candy to be passed out.
Starting with that new game, Stitch is now available for download on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. It's a "casual puzzle game with embroidery on a numbered grid," Apple says. The main objective? Fill in the levels' areas, leaving no gaps, to complete Hoops.
Gamers will solve levels and Hoops of different difficulties and sizes, creating gorgeous patterns as they go. If you're an Apple Arcade or Apple One subscriber, why not give it a go? You can download Stitch (opens in new tab) from the App Store now.
Beyond Stitch, there are some new game updates especially designed for this time of year, including:
- Angry Birds Reloaded (opens in new tab) — Discover 45 new eerie levels in the game's latest "Ham'O'Ween II" sequel episode, and much more.
- WHAT THE GOLF? (opens in new tab) — Spooky skeletons and more abound in this Halloween event.
- Crayola Create and Play+ (opens in new tab) — Enjoy a "Playful Pet Costume Party" and dress up for some "skele-fun."
- Goat Simulator+ (opens in new tab) — Zombies and goats. What more do you need to know?
With so many games to choose from, which will you be settling down with this Halloween?
Apple Arcade is available as a $4.99 per month subscription and is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle for those who use other services like Apple TV Plus and Apple Music.
Many Apple Arcade games are available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, while some include support for game controllers, too. Be sure to check out our list of the best game controllers before buying one for yourself, though.
