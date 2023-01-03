Pokemon creator's new game is just one of January's big Apple Arcade releases

Apple Arcade's growing library of games will have four new additions by the time January draws to a close with one of the titles hailing from the creator of the Pokemon RPG series.

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! is just one of the games that Apple Arcade subscribers can look forward to taking for a spin, with a new offering hitting the App Store every week starting this Friday, January 6.

Gotta download 'em all

The fun starts this week with Episode XOXO (opens in new tab) by Pocket Gems. The title is an interactive storytelling game that will initially launch with five original stories. More will be released in the future, with gamers set to enjoy "an ever-growing collection of stories where players choose their own destiny — living out their stories with love, romance, adventure, and drama."

Next up is Illustrated (opens in new tab) by Border Leap. The game "immerses players in beautiful illustrations and the stories behind them" and features gameplay that includes a combination of jigsaws and word puzzles. It's a tough one to explain, but that's why you should definitely give it a try for yourself when Illustrated hits the App Store on January 13.

(Image credit: Apple)

January 30 sees the release of Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! (opens in new tab) by GAME FREAK, the creator of the Pokemon RPG series. A fast-paced game that mixes solitaire with horse racing sounds about as wacky as Apple Arcade gets, with racing segments played out in 3D. "Players will jockey their way to victory by clearing cards with sequential numbers in quick succession," Apple says, which is more than enough to get the solitaire juices flowing.

(Image credit: Apple)

Finally, January 27 brings the Apple Arcade additions to a close with Squiggle Drop (opens in new tab) by Noodlecake. A puzzle game that "uses creativity and imagination to solve charming physics puzzles by drawing a single shape," the title includes more than 100 puzzles for players to do battle with.

There will of course be a number of updates to existing Apple Arcade games as well, with subscribers also able to enjoy the many other games already available for download.

Apple Arcade is available for $4.99 per month with many games playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. The service is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle that includes other services like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and more.