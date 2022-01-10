Ditto is a Pokémon who can transform into other Pokémon. It can take on the appearance, attributes, and attacks of any other Pokémon it sees. Although Ditto was missing from the original launch of Pokémon Go, Ditto eventually found its way into the world, hiding as Pidgey, Rattata, Zubat, and Magikarp. With each subsequent generation, Ditto has learned to transform into new species and sometimes, it will stop showing up as certain species. Forutnately, we here at iMore know everything you need to know to catch this elusive Pokémon. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey. Which Pokémon can be Ditto in Pokémon Go? As of November 2021, Ditto can be hiding as any of the following Pokémon: Gastly

Drowzee

Teddiursa

Remoraid

Gulpin

Numel

Stunky

Foongus

Dwebble What's Ditto in Pokémon Go? Source: The Pokémon Company Ditto, also known as the Transform Pokémon, is a little, purple blob of a Pokémon that was part of the original 151 Pokémon of Gen I. Although it may not look like much, Ditto is capable of mimicking the appearance and powers of any other Pokémon it sees. In the core games, Ditto is far more useful because it can breed with any Pokémon capable of breeding. While that isn't super useful in Pokémon Go, you'll still want it to complete your Pokédex, as well as for certain Special Research. In fact, you cannot catch Mew without first catching Ditto. So Ditto hides as other Pokémon? Yup! Ditto can transform into other Pokémon, and, so far, he's only being encountered in the wild in his transformed state. That means you can't see Ditto in Nearby or Sightings, and you won't know if he's spawned right next to you until you catch him. It's only then you'll be greeted with an "Oh?" instead of a "Gotcha!" and the Pokémon you just caught will be revealed as Ditto. So, you gotta catch 'em all. Literally. Because you never know when the Pokémon you're catching is actually a Ditto in disguise. Why do the Pokémon that can be Ditto in Pokémon Go change?

When Magikarp was the first Pokémon in Go to have a Shiny variant available, Ditto could no longer hide as Magikarp. Since then, anytime a Shiny variant of a potential Ditto species has been released, it was removed from the pool and more Pokémon were added to the pool to compensate. They've also always been really common Pokémon, so as to avoid disappointment over a Pokémon you really wanted turning into Ditto. Source: Niantic On February 20, 2021, the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event introduced Shiny variants for the remaining Gen I Pokémon, including Ditto. In order to catch a Shiny Ditto, however, Trainers had to complete the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto Special Research storyline available only to players who purchased a ticket for the event. However, beginning in September 2021, the Season of Mischief introduced Shiny Ditto in the wild. The new list of Pokémon Ditto can be hiding as includes some Pokémon with Shiny variants already unlocked. To avoid disappointing players, if a Pokémon on the list appears as Shiny, it won't be a Ditto, but if it's not Shiny, not only can it be Ditto, but that Ditto can also be Shiny, so if you missed out on catching a Shiny Ditto during the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto Special Research, you'll want to catch every Pokémon on the list you can. Is there any way to speed up catching Ditto in Pokémon Go? Yes. Because Ditto is determined the moment a Pokémon spawns, you can crowd-source it. If you're already part of a local Pokémon Go community on Discord, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Slack, or a similar service, for example, for organizing Raids, ask everyone to post their Ditto encounters so you can try to get to one live. You may want to make a separate group or room for Ditto hunting, so you don't spam players who already have Ditto, but as long as it's local, it should increase your chances. How do I catch Ditto in Pokémon Go? Since Ditto hides as common Pokémon, the usual rules apply. Always go for curveballs, and stack as many bonuses as you can and have at them! How to stack bonuses to catch tough Pokémon in Pokémon Go! You can also increase your chances by using Incense, Lure Mods, and Pokémon Go Plus. Anything you would normally use while trying to catch more Pokémon will also increase your chances of finding and catching a Ditto. How do Gyms and Raids work with Ditto in Pokémon Go?