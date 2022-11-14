Pokémon Go: Team GO Rocket Takeover event guide

Team GO Rocket is always lurking in the shadows of Pokémon Go, but every now and then, these villains come together for a Takeover. This event brings new lineups, brand new Shadow Pokémon, and a chance to teach Shadow Pokémon new moves. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to make the most of this event.

What is a Team GO Rocket Takeover?

Team GO Rocket Takeovers are recurring events featuring new Shadow Pokémon, and during which Shadow Pokémon can be made to forget the move Frustration. During a Takeover, Team GO Rocket Invasions, in the form of hot air balloons and Rocket PokéStops appear much more frequently. During this Team GO Rocket Takeover, Giovanni will once again be using Shadow Mewtwo, the most powerful Pokémon in the game to date. You won't want to miss a chance to battle and capture a Shadow Mewtwo, so be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped to send Team GO Rocket blasting off again!

When is the next Team GO Rocket Takeover?

The next Team GO Rocket Takeover runs from Monday, November 14 through Thursday November 17, 2022.

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Shadow Pokémon

During the next Team GO Rocket Takeover, players will be able to encounter the following Shadow Pokémon for the first time in Pokémon Go:

Shadow Alolan Diglett*

Shadow Onix*

Shadow Natu*

Shadow Wailmer*

Shadow Golett

Strange Eggs

During the next Team GO Rocket Takeover, 12KM Strange Eggs rescued from the Leaders of Team GO Rocket will hatch the following Pokémon:

Larvitar*

Absol*

Skorupi*

Sandile

Scraggy

Pawniard*

Vullaby*

Deino*

Pancham

Skrelp

Salandit

Note: Currently, Sandile, Pawniard, Vullaby, Pancham, and Salandit can only be obtained from Strange Eggs. Additionally, this is the first time Shiny Pawniard will be available in Pokémon Go.

Special Research

During the next Team GO Rocket Takeover, players can collect a new Special Research story focused on Shadow Mewtwo. Although Shadow Mewtwo has been available twice before, it is singlehandedly the strongest Pokémon in all of Pokémon Go, boasting the highest DPS and TDO, so you won't want to miss a chance at catching one, even if you already have one or two.

Ultra Beast Protection Efforts page one

Defeat six Team GO Rocket grunts for ten Hyper Potions

Catch four Shadow Pokémon for ten Poké Balls

Purify two Shadow Pokémon for ten Pinap Berries

Completion Rewards: Rocket Radar, 15 Great Balls, 2000 XP

Ultra Beast Protection Efforts page two

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra for 1500 XP

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff for 1500 XP

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo for 1500 XP

Completion Rewards: Super Rocket Radar, 1000 Stardust, 2500 XP

Ultra Beast Protection Efforts page three

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss for five Max Potions

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss for 20 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss for five Revives

Completion Rewards: two Golden Razz Berries, Lucky Egg, 2500 XP

Ultra Beast Protection Efforts page four

Autocompleted for 1500 XP

Autocompleted for 1500 XP

Autocompleted for 1500 XP

Completion Rewards: two Silver Pinap Berries, 2500 Stardust, 5000 XP

Note: This Special Research line will be available to claim through the end of the Season of Light, December 1, 2022.

Field Research

During the next Team GO Rocket Takeover, players can spin PokéStops and gyms to collect the following event exclusive Field Research task:

Defeat two Team GO Rocket grunts for a Mysterious Component

Team GO Rocket lineups

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the next Team GO Rocket Takeover, members of Team GO Rocket will be using new lineups of Shadow Pokémon to battle trainers. Not only will grunts be deploying new Shadow Pokémon, but so will Arlo, Cliff, Sierra, and of course, Giovanni himself.

Arlo's new lineup

Shadow Mawile*

Shadow Charizard, Shadow Salamence, or Shadow Staraptor

Shadow Dragonite, Shadow Scizor, or Shadow Granbull

Cliff's new lineup

Shadow Machop*

Shadow Pinsir, Shadow Crobat, or Amoonguss

Shadow Camerupt, Shadow Tyranitar, or Shadow Aerodactyl

Sierra's new lineup

Shadow Sableye*

Shadow Flygon, Shadow Honchkrow, or Shadow Cacturne

Shadow Cradily, Shadow Houndoom, or Shadow Snorlax

Giovanni's new lineup

Shadow Persian

Shadow Steelix, Shadow Rhyperior, or Shadow Nidoqueen

Shadow Mewtwo*

Additional bonuses

During the next Team GO Rocket takeover, players can enjoy the following additional bonuses:

Increased appearances of Team GO Rocket balloons

Charged TMs allowed for Shadow Pokémon

Don't miss the next Team GO Rocket Takeover in Pokémon Go!

Between a chance to catch Shadow Mewtwo and all the brand new Shadow Pokémon, you won't want to skip the next Team GO Rocket Takeover. Also, be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!