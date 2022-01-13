Previous 1 of 2 Next: The Leaders of Team Go Rocket

Team GO Rocket has invaded Pokémon Go and whether you're working on a monthly Special Research or just trying to defend the Pokémon Go world, Trainers can challenge Team GO Rocket Grunts, Executives, and even the head honcho himself, Giovanni! We here at iMore have everything you need to know about Team GO Rocket, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you're fully equipped to face off against them! What are Team GO Rocket Invasions?

Team GO Rocket uses normal Pokéstops but changes them to be easily identifiable. They have a unique blue cube floating above it, and as you get nearer the Pokéstop, it turns into a dark gray version with a red R hovering above it. One of the members of Team Rocket will appear, and tapping on them will initiate the battle! The Pokéstop disc isn't just discolored either. It also behaves erratically — spinning quickly and changing direction often — which gives you additional clues. How does a Team GO Rocket Invasion work?

When you spin an Invaded PokéStop, you are challenged to a battle like the ones you are used to seeing against friends and Team Leaders. These battles normally have three different Pokémon of the same type, so make sure you have a selection of battle parties with different types to counteract this. The Pokémon that you fight have been corrupted by Team GO Rocket. These Shadow Pokémon appear with a dark cloud of energy and red, glowing eyes! Once you defeat them in combat, you will get a chance to catch one of these Shadow Pokémon which have dramatically different stats from normal Pokémon. They're much more aggressive, with higher attack power in exchange for lower defensive capabilities. They make for the ideal glass cannon and are some of the best counters in certain Raid Battles. You get Premier Pokéballs based on your performance, as well as how many Shadow Pokémon you've rescued and purified, so you can catch the Shadow Pokémon, and if you are lucky enough to capture it, you can either keep it as a Shadow Pokémon or purify it. Purified Pokémon have their stats leveled, their CP boosted, and cost less to power up. Both Shadow Pokémon and Purified Pokémon have special moves that can only be changed with Elite TMs or during special events. Team GO Rocket aerial attacks

As of July 7, 2020, Team GO Rocket has taken to the skies. Now, Team GO Rocket hot air balloons will spawn randomly on the map, just like Pokémon. These encounters work almost identically to Team GO Rocket PokéStop Invasions. Without a Rocket Radar, you will encounter Grunts.

With a normal Rocket Radar equipped, you will encounter one of the Team GO Rocket Executives.

With a Super Rocket Radar equipped, you will have the chance to encounter Giovanni, himself. The line ups for Shadow Pokémon are the same as if you encountered Team GO Rocket at a PokéStop. If you don't beat the Executive or Giovanni, your Radar will remain intact until you are able to defeat the Team GO Rocket leader. What Shadow Pokémon will I be fighting? While there is some chance to the Shadow Pokémon a Team Go Rocket Grunt will challenge you with, they provide players with hints just before you challenge them. These hints include:

Phrase Type(s) Potential Pokémon Counters Coiled and ready to strike! Poison Zubat*, Nidoran♂*, Nidorino*, Nidorina, Muk, Weezing* Psychic, Ground Normal doesn't mean weak Normal Teddiursa*, Rattata*, Bidoof*, Raticate*, Ursaring, Bibarel* Fighting ROAR!... how does that sound? Dragon Dratini*, Dragonair, Dragonite, Gyarados, Flygon Dragon, Ice, Fairy Don't tangle with us Grass Cacnea*, Turtwig*, Ivysaur*, Tangela*, Vileplume, Bellossom Fire, Bug, Ice, Flying, Poison Battle against my Flying-type Pokémon Flying Starly*, Zubat*, Murkrow*, Golbat, Staravia, Crobat, Staraptor Rock, Electric, Ice Do you know how hot Pokémon fire breath can get? Fire Charmander*, Vulpix*, Ninetales, Magmar*, Charmeleon*, Arcanine Water, Rock, Ground Go, my super bug Pokémon! Bug Skorupi*, Venomoth*, Weedle*, Beedrill*, Forretress, Scizor, Pinsir Fire, Rock, Flying You'll be defeated into the ground! Ground Cubone*, Sandshrew*, Marowak, Sandslash, Flygon, Water, Grass, Ice Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power? Psychic Abra*, Ralts*, Metang, Hypno, Alakazam Ghost, Dark, Bug Let's rock and roll! Rock Lileep*, Anorith*, Larvitar*, Pupitar, Tyranitar Fighting, Water, Grass, Ground, Steel Ke… ke… ke… ke… ke… ke… Ghost Misdreavous*, Shuppet, Banette, Sableye* Dark, Ghost This buff physique isn't just for show! Fighting Hitmonchan*, Hitmonlee*, Machop, Makuhita, Hariyama Psychic, Flying, Fairy Get ready to be shocked! Electric Eletrike*, Magnemite*, Magneton*, Electabuzz*, Ampharos Ground You're gonna be frozen in your tracks Ice Spheal*, Swinub*, Cloyster*, Snover*, Abomasnow, Lapras Fire, Steel, Rock, Fighting Wherever there is light, there is also shadow Dark Poochyena*, Houndour*, Sableye*, Cacturne*, Nuzleaf*, Shiftry, Sharpedo Fighting, Bug, Fairy Check out my cute Pokemon Fairy Ralts*, Kirlia, Snubbull*, Granbull Steel, Poison These waters are treacherous (male) Water Magikarp*, Gyarados Electric, Grass These waters are treacherous (female) Water Mudkip*, Psyduck*, Shellder*, Wortortle*, Slowking, Slowbro Electric, Grass Don't bother, I've already won/Get ready to be defeated!/Winning is for winners (male) Mixed Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmeleon, Ivysaur, Wartortle, Charizard, Venusaur, Blastoise Check line-up* Don't bother, I've already won/Get ready to be defeated!/Winning is for winners (female) Mixed Snorlax*, Poliwrath, Gardevoir, Gyarados, Dragonite Check line-up*

The final three dialogues have two possible pools of Pokémon. The first includes Gen I's Starters, while the second is a pool of very difficult Pokémon to beat. Both are challenging because they're not focused on a single type. It helps to check the line-up first and then build a team for the line-up you've encountered. There is no difference between these three lines, but all of them are heavy hitters with high HP. Note: Pokémon marked with an asterisk are potential encounters for beating this Grunt. What is "Purifying?" Pokémon? Source: iMore Purifying your Pokémon changes them from their Shadow state and teaches them a new attack called Return. It also increases their IV scores and level quite a bit. While Purifying every Shadow Pokémon you rescue is not necessary (and if you're limited on Stardust and/or Candy, it can be an outright waste,) there are achievements and Research tasks that rely on Purifying Pokémon. If you purify enough, you will also get additional Premier Balls to capture more Shadow Pokémon. Keep in mind, the costs for Purifying Shadow Pokémon varies based on the species. Some of the more common species, such as Rattata and Zubat, only cost 1,000 Stardust, while the legendary Pokémon can cost up to 20,000 Stardust. If you need to complete a Research task that requires several purifications, you might want to hold off until you have several of the cheap ones. On the other hand, if you're not trying to complete any achievements or Research, you may want to focus on purifying only the rarer Shadow Pokémon with good IVs. That having been said, the last rebalance to Shadow Pokémon boosted their base attack and lowered their defense. This makes them some of the best glass cannons in the game. Certain Shadow Pokémon, like Salamence, Dragonite, Gardevoir, and Metagross happen to be top counters in certain Raids. While it is extremely expensive in Stardust and Candies to power them up, it can make a huge difference in some battles. Strange Eggs?