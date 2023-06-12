The Vision Pro headset's spatial video feature is coming to this monstrous Apple TV Plus show

Fans of giant monsters who also happen to have a spare $3,499 will be able to watch an upcoming Apple TV Plus show on their Vision Pro headset in a brand-new format, we're told.

The show, dubbed Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, was first announced back in January of 2022 but there was obviously no mention of the Vision Pro back then. Now, following the headset's announcement during the WWDC event last week, we're told that the TV show is already being filmed with Spatial Video support.

This means that the new Apple TV Plus show will look at its 3D best on the headset, although it will still be available for everyone else to watch in boring old 2D on our traditional televisions.

Monsters are real

The new show tells us a story that picks up after Godzilla and the Titans leveled San Francisco in a battle. Apple's description of the new show sounds every bit as epic as you'd expect.

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch."

Now, Apple TV Plus expert Sigmund Judge says that he has been able to "that the upcoming @Monsterverse series has been shooting in Apple’s Spatial Video format, unveiled earlier this week during Apple’s opening keynote at #WWDC23."

Apple gave us a teaser of what Spatial Video will be capable of when it announced the headset at WWDC, showing how content can become even more lifelike thanks to the use of special 3D versions of movies and TV shows. Apple and its partners are set to launch content that will show the Vision Pro headset off, and it now sounds like Apple TV Plus is already starting to move in that direction.

There's still no timescale for when the new show will arrive, however, and the current writers' strike is unlikely to help matters there. Filming for the second season of the hot show Severance has already been impacted.