WWDC 2023 could feature a surprise guest - striking Hollywood writers

While WWDC for many is an opportunity to see what kind of new tech Apple will be releasing over the next year, it's also a good opportunity for those looking for fairer treatment to have their voices heard.

The WGA, or Writers Guild of America, has been on strike for the last few months, looking for fairer treatment during the industry's current streaming phenomenon.

Not in the show...

The writers are (understandably) not happy about studios' work on streaming platforms. Series now have fewer episodes than ever and much lower residuals than ever before, leaving writers far worse off than they have been before. Apple TV Plus is no stranger to the issue, with several of its shows being affected by the strikes as they continue.

The Writers Guild will not be making its way into the show itself, but rather picketing Apple Stores, including the Visitors Center at Apple Park. Members will be handing out pamphlets to customers and members of the public – the guild is calling this the 'Apple Day of Action.'

Another key issue that the writers are striking over is the use of AI in the production of TV shows and movies – and a small contract renewal from the weekend shows that the writers may succeed here, as there was some progress on the Directors Guild anti-AI clause.

The strike continues as other guilds have taken the fight to the industry. The aforementioned Directors Guild and the Screen Actors Guild are also in discussions with various studios, leaving little space for talks with the WGA. At the moment, the WGA strike looks to continue.

So while the strike won't affect the reveal of the Apple VR headset or new versions of Apple's OS's, it will certainly put a dampener on the day for Apple.