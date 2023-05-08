Sorry Severance fans, Apple TV Plus sees season 2 filming shut down by strikes

Those of us waiting for the second season of Severance on Apple TV Plus might have to wait a little longer, it seems.

While Severance is already thought to have been impacted by issues behind the scenes, it's now been reported that filming has had to shut down entirely as a result of strike picketing.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) is currently on strike, causing Hollywood problems left and right — and now it's affecting Apple as well.

Strike week two

This is the second week of the WGA strike action with Deadline (opens in new tab) reporting that "WGA members picketed York Studios in New York with members of IATSE and the Teamsters refused to cross the picket line." This is the second Apple TV Plus show to have suffered a similar fate after Maya Rudolph's Loot saw its own filming halted last week.

The WGA is concerned about a number of things including pay related to content shown via syndicated reruns. There are also concerns surrounding the use of AI-generated content and whether Hollywood could seek to use that as a way to work around its members. The Guardian (opens in new tab) reports that some believe the strike could last for months, leaving Severance and other shows and movies in limbo.

Severance stars Adam Scott and was created by, and is written by, Dan Erickson while Ben Stiller serves as executive producer and director.

If you've yet to watch the first season of Severance the one thing this means is that you've more time to put that right. You can of course watch Severance season one on Apple TV Plus right now on just about anything. The Apple TV 4K is a great way to do it, but there are plenty of cheaper Apple TV alternatives out there as well.