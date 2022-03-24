Apple TV+ will get a new show when Slow Horses arrives on April 1 and two of its stars have been talking about what we can expect when it does.

Slow Horses stars Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas and a new Apple TV+ YouTube video sees the pair talk about their roles and working together on the next big show to land on the streamer. Slow Horses isn't like anything else currently available to stream on Apple TV+ and the pair seem to have enjoyed working together on it.