Apple TV+ will get a new show when Slow Horses arrives on April 1 and two of its stars have been talking about what we can expect when it does.
Slow Horses stars Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas and a new Apple TV+ YouTube video sees the pair talk about their roles and working together on the next big show to land on the streamer. Slow Horses isn't like anything else currently available to stream on Apple TV+ and the pair seem to have enjoyed working together on it.
Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes. Joining Oldman is a decorated ensemble cast including Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas ("Darkest Hour"), Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes"), BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden ("Dunkirk"), and Olivia Cooke ("Sound of Metal").
If that sounds like something that might tick a box or two you can watch Slow Horses from next week. The first two episodes will be available to watch on Friday, April 1 while the rest of the six-part show will be released every Friday after that.
You'll need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription to take in the new show, of course, but priced at $4.99 per month on its own you have to agree that the streamer is among the best value in the business right now.
