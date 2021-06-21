If there's one thing everyone knows about computers, it's that they never seem to have enough storage. Between photos you want to keep, old files, all your work, and personal documents, it's easy for the storage on your Mac or MacBook to dwindle to dangerously low levels quickly. That's why getting an external hard drive is imperative.

Luckily for us, Prime Day has provided an extraordinary deal on the Western Digital 1TB My Passport external SSD. Not only does this drive offer 1TB of storage, which is a ton of space for photos, videos, and files, but it has incredible speed. With a USB-C connection and a solid-state design, it can reach 1050MB/s read speeds and 1000MB/s write speeds, meaning transfer your content to and from the drive will be a breeze.

Western Digital My Passport 1tb

Western Digital 1TB My Passport External SSD | 35% off at Amazon

With blazing-fast read and write speeds of at least 1000MB/s and 1TB of storage, you'll never need another external hard drive for your Mac again.

On top of all that, Western Digital takes your privacy and security seriously. The Western Digital 1TB My Passport external SSD can be password protected with 256-bit AES hardware encryption. That means your data will stay safe and secure o nobody will have access to your important files and information but you. Plus, the hard drive is super durable. It's drop-resistant up to 6.5 feet, meaning it can take a little bit of punishment. Perfect for a hard drive you'll be taking with you everywhere you and your MacBook go.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Prime Day this year is full of great deals, especially if you're looking to upgrade your MacBook. Don't miss out on some of the best MacBook Prime Day deals; whether you need a MacBook Air or a MacBook Pro, there are savings to be had this Prime Day.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.