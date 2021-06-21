If there's one thing everyone knows about computers, it's that they never seem to have enough storage. Between photos you want to keep, old files, all your work, and personal documents, it's easy for the storage on your Mac or MacBook to dwindle to dangerously low levels quickly. That's why getting an external hard drive is imperative.

Luckily for us, Prime Day has provided an extraordinary deal on the Western Digital 1TB My Passport external SSD. Not only does this drive offer 1TB of storage, which is a ton of space for photos, videos, and files, but it has incredible speed. With a USB-C connection and a solid-state design, it can reach 1050MB/s read speeds and 1000MB/s write speeds, meaning transfer your content to and from the drive will be a breeze.