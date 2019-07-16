Amazon Prime Day 2019 is nearing its end, but good deals remain. Case in point is the five-piece Ring Alarm Kit that's available at huge savings for a limited time.

Regularly priced at $199, the kit is available for $120 during Prime Day. The kit comes with a base station and keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender. Offering whole-home security at your fingertips, the solution protects your property from the inside-out by providing mobile alerts when doors or windows are open and when motion is detected at home. You can set up your entire system without the need for tools or professional installation, and expand your alarm to fit any home or apartment.

Protect your family

Ring Alarm Kit

Full-time home protection

$120 $199 $79 off

This five-piece set includes everything you need to get started with Amazon's Ring security system. You can add to this set by buying additional items.

As with the rest of Prime Day's discounts, you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these deals. If you're still holding out on paying for the service, this free 30-day trial would suffice and make your account eligible for all the savings.

There are other Ring Alarm kits available at a discount on Prime Day. However, many of these are already sold out or offer delayed shipping only. Kits available to order include:

Added advantage

Ring Smoke & CO kit

There you go

$180 $230 $50 off

The Smoke & CO Kit includes a base station, five contact sensors, two motion detectors, smoke and CO listener, keypad, and range extender..

Maximize it

Ring 8-Piece Kit

Another great price

$144 $239 $95 off

The 8 piece kit includes a base station, 3 contact sensors, 2 motion detectors, keypad, and range extender.

Unlike most Ring devices, these alarm kits don't have a built-in camera which helps keep their prices low. For more of the best Prime deals, be sure to visit our Prime Day hub while the big event's still live.

