If you're looking for the best replacement Lightning cable, but you're tired of slow USB-A connections, then it's time to upgrade to USB-C. Anker's Powerline II 6-feet USB-C to Lightning cable is on sale for just $12.74 at Amazon if you clip the on-page coupon that takes 15% off the price. The white charging cable is $15 without the on-page coupon, which is already a bit of a discount compared to the other colors that are going for $17 and don't have any cool on-page coupons like the white one does.

Connect and Charge Anker Powerline II 6-feet USB-C to Lightning cable When using a USB-C power adapter (not included), you'll get the fastest possible charge for your iPhone. Plus you can seamlessly sync and charge your Mac. This is Apple MFi certified and lasts 12 times longer than other cables. $12.74 $15.00 $2 off See at Amazon

Anker has been making the Powerline series of Lightning cables for a long time, and these are cables designed to endure. The extreme durability of the Powerline II means it will last much longer than other cables. These have actually been tested to withstand over 12,000 bends in a lab, which is good cause it's probably going to get bent a lot. Plus, Anker covers them with a lifetime warranty, which shows how much faith the company has in the cable's ability to last.

It's also designed to work flawlessly with USB-C, which gives you transfer speeds up to 480 Mbps. If you aren't connecting the USB-C side directly to a laptop like an Apple MacBook, then you'll need a power adapter. That's not included with this deal. The Anker Nano is a great option, and it's currently 20% off with an on-page coupon. You can use USB-C to access the fast charging ability of your iPhone as long as it's an iPhone 8 or newer.

If you are connecting to a USB-C port or Thunderbolt port on an iPad Pro or MacBook, you'll get seamless syncing in addition to charging your mobile device. The cable is also Apple MFi certified for quality testing, so you know you're getting a great product.