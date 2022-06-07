What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a first look at season three of "For All Mankind."
- Season three of the space drama series will premiere on Friday, June 10.
The third season of "For All Mankind" is only a few days away, but you don't have to wait until then to get a peek at the new season.
Ahead of its premiere on Friday, June 10, Apple TV+ has shared a first look at season three of the award-winning drama series. You can check it out below:
The space race is booming, and they're headed to Mars. Watch an exclusive inside look at the new season. Stream For All Mankind Season 3 June 10 on Apple TV+.
Season three of "For All Mankind" will jump ahead by another decade and take all of us to the next stop in the space race: Mars.
In season three, the Red Planet becomes the new frontier in the Space Race not only for the US and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.
The ensemble cast returning for season three includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi, who will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the third season, you can check it out below:
Season three of "For All Mankind" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 10. If you want to enjoy the new season in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the Apple TV 4K.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Comfortably play your Switch in handheld mode with this controller
It's no secret that Joy-Cons feel uncomfortable to hold when playing Switch in handheld mode. Fortunately, there are controllers that provide a better grip, like the NexiGo Gripcon.
These iOS 16 features will change how you use your iPhone
iOS 16 is packed with a ton of brand new features to make your iPhone experience better than ever before. Here is a look at some of the most important features that are coming.
iOS 16 gives you just 15 minutes to edit and unsend iMessages
Apple's iOS 16 will finally allow people to edit messages sent via iMessage and even completely unsend them if they want to, but they'll need to be quick about it — they'll have just 15 minutes to do either.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.