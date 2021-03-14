What you need to know
- The Cricut Explore Air 2 is currently $169 (regularly $249.)
- The Cricut Maker is currently $329 (regularly $399.)
What does a Cricut Explore Air 2 do?
Our Cricut Explore Air 2 review has all of the details, but essentially it's a precision cutting machine for crafting. It can also draw, write, and score with over 100 different alternative materials. You can even use it to make iron-on apparel, Infusible Ink projects, decals, greeting cards, stickers, stencils, jewelry, and so much more.
The Cricut Explore Air 2 falls right in the middle of Cricut's lineup, with the flagship Cricut Maker at the top of the line and the sidekick machine Cricut Joy on the lower end of the spectrum. It's pretty easy to make a case for the Cricut Explore Air 2 right now, since this limited time sale brings the price even lower than what the the Cricut Joy costs.
How about the Cricut Maker?
You can learn more about Cricut's flagship machine in our Cricut Maker review. It does everything that the Explore Air 2 does, plus much more. It cuts over 300 different materials instead of just a little over 100 like the Cricut Explore Air 2. In addition to writing, drawing, and scoring, it can also deboss and engrave. This is the machine you probably want for serious crafting or if you plan to sell your work. If you've been holding out for a deal, now is the time — you'll save $70 off the retail price.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple is discontinuing the original HomePod
In a statement, the company says that it will be discontinuing the original HomePod and focusing entirely on the HomePod mini.
Apple's new AirPods 3 'ready to ship', says super-accurate leaker
An Apple leaker with an almost 100% track record says Apple's new AirPods are "ready to ship" following leaked renders earlier this week.
Analysts tip Apple for $3 trillion market valuation
A new report from Bloomberg highlights analysts who believe Apple could push another milestone by breaking a $3 trillion market cap.
Add debonair flair to your iPhone 12 with these leather cases
A case doesn't have to take away from the refined beauty of the iPhone 12. A leather case is an elegant choice that only adds sophistication while it protects.