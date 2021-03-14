What does a Cricut Explore Air 2 do?

Our Cricut Explore Air 2 review has all of the details, but essentially it's a precision cutting machine for crafting. It can also draw, write, and score with over 100 different alternative materials. You can even use it to make iron-on apparel, Infusible Ink projects, decals, greeting cards, stickers, stencils, jewelry, and so much more.

The Cricut Explore Air 2 falls right in the middle of Cricut's lineup, with the flagship Cricut Maker at the top of the line and the sidekick machine Cricut Joy on the lower end of the spectrum. It's pretty easy to make a case for the Cricut Explore Air 2 right now, since this limited time sale brings the price even lower than what the the Cricut Joy costs.