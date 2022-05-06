What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared an inside look at "The Essex Serpent."
- The upcoming series will star Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston.
- It will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 13.
Get an inside look at "The Essex Serpent" a week before its premiere.
Today, Apple TV+ shared an inside look at "The Essex Serpent," its upcoming period drama that will star Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston. You can check out the inside look below:
Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston star in The Essex Serpent as a naturalist and a local vicar whose reason and faith are in conflict. Watch an exclusive inside look at the series, premiering May 13 on Apple TV+.
The anticipated series "follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent."
Set in Victorian England featuring a star studded cast led by Danes, Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, "The Essex Serpent" follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.
"The Essex Serpent" is directed by BAFTA Award nominee Clio Barnard and written by BAFTA Award nominee Anna Symon. Barnard and Symon also serve as executive producers alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Patrick Walters. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series, you can check it out below:
"The Essex Serpent" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 13. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
